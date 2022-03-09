This Mesh Midi Skirt Is a Top Spring Fashion Pick for Shoppers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We may be dealing with some leftover winter weather right now, but our sights are completely set on the spring! Some new clothes for the season are on the style agenda at the moment, and we’re shopping for the absolute cream of the crop as far as garments are concerned.

That said, the springtime air often brings out our more feminine side. The warmer weather makes Us want to get back to wearing skirts and dresses after living in pants and leggings during the winter. One of our top picks right now is this gorgeous mesh midi skirt from CHICWISH that we spotted on Amazon. It’s currently trending with shoppers, and it may be getting added to our cart as well!

Get the CHICWISH Women’s Double-Layered Mesh Midi Skirt for prices starting at $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This skirt is giving off total ballerina vibes. It may not be as flouncy as your typical tutu, but we can picture ourselves twirling in it and feeling like the star of the show! It’s made from a mesh material that’s layered to create that airy, romantic style, and it’s also lined to ensure it’s not fully see-through. The lining layer is slightly shorter than the actual length of the skirt so you get a bit of a sheer moment toward the bottom of the hem. It’s dreamy and fashion-forward!

Get the CHICWISH Women’s Double-Layered Mesh Midi Skirt for prices starting at $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

The skirt also comes in a chic selection of neutral shades that feature different appliqué prints on the mesh material. You can choose between florals, butterflies and hearts, all of which are absolutely beautiful! You can layer the skirt over a bodysuit for an elegant look or even try teaming it with a band tee to edge it up a bit. However you wear this skirt is up to you, but the one thing we do know is that it’s going to become a piece you reach for time and time again this spring!

See it: Get the CHICWISH Women’s Double-Layered Mesh Midi Skirt for prices starting at $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from CHICWISH and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related products below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!