It’s the Year of the Faux-Leather Mini Skirt — Our Fave Is Just $24

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s go over some of the latest fashion trends. We know we’ve been seeing a ton of longline shackets, Y2K baby tees, turtlenecks under sweaters, hoodies under blazers, chunky shoes and, Pantone’s color of the year, Veri Peri. But what bottoms go with all of these pieces?

We’re calling it now — 2022 is going to be all about leather and faux-leather mini skirts. It’s already begun. Even in winter, all of the above trends work beautifully with a leather-style mini skirt. Just add tall socks or tights (or both)! Suddenly, every week’s going to look like fashion week in your wardrobe. Need a skirt (or a few) so you can start slaying the trend ASAP? We’ve got you!

Get the MANGOPOP High Waist Faux-Leather Bodycon Mini Skirt (originally $26) for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This faux-leather mini skirt is a hit on Amazon. It has a high-rise fit and a zipper in back, but there are actually three variations of it with subtle differences. Spoiler alert: We love all three. First is a version with two small triangular splits in front, one on each thigh. Another has pockets, losing the splits but adding in more stretch to make up for it. Lastly is a version with asymmetrical seam details. You’ll find different colors to choose from too, including black, brown, wine red and dark grey!

This skirt, which is machine-washable, has an undeniable “it” factor, and you know the instant you put it on you’re going to look at feel like an “it” girl. Not feeling the day ahead of you? Put on this skirt and watch how your mood changes. Going on a date? Feel like a million bucks in this skirt. Simply bored and want to get dressed up just to take a mirror selfie? This skirt will be there for you!

Get the MANGOPOP High Waist Faux-Leather Bodycon Mini Skirt (originally $26) for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

We’re envisioning so many chic outfits with this skirt as the star. We want to wear it with a chunky, oversized knit sweater tucked into the front, with a fitted bodysuit and with a knotted tee. We want to wear it with block heels, with stilettos, with booties and with high-top sneakers. We want to wear it with everything! And for such an affordable price, we know we’re about to get started!

Get the MANGOPOP High Waist Faux-Leather Bodycon Mini Skirt (originally $26) for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more skirts here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!