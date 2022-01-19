This Boat Neck Sweater Dress Is a Cozy Fashion Girl’s Best Friend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have two sides to Us. It’s a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde situation — without the evil bits. One side wants nothing more than to laze around all day at home, wearing lounge sets and sweats while watching TV, snacking and nodding off for a nap whenever we feel the need. The other side is the complete opposite. It wants to get dressed up, take outfit selfies, go out with friends and live a spontaneous social life.

We never really know when each side is going to take over, and that makes perfecting our wardrobe a little difficult. We don’t want to fill our closet with too many pairs of pajamas, but we don’t want it overflowing with going-out dresses either. That’s why we love pieces that work for both sides of Us. We need something cozy enough for the couch yet chic enough even for a date night. Something like this dress!

Get the ANRABESS Off Shoulder Boat Neck Tunic Sweater Dress for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress is super soft and has a relaxed, floaty shift silhouette, meaning it has clean, simple lines that drape straight down rather than clinging to the body. It’s nice and roomy, and it has some stretch, making it suitable even for pregnancy.

It also has batwing sleeves to go with that effortlessly stylish vibe, plus an ultra-wide boat neckline that can easily be worn off the shoulder. Everyone is going to be lining up to compliment you!

Get the ANRABESS Off Shoulder Boat Neck Tunic Sweater Dress for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater dress is mini style too, so if you wanted, you could wear it as a tunic. Go super, super comfy with a pair of soft leggings underneath, and you’ll be all set for a cozy day at home or out for a casual brunch. It’s wildly versatile. Wear it with tall, heeled boots, or grab a cute pair of flats and layer a collared shirt underneath. You could also belt it at the waist if you want to define your shape!

This sweater dress comes in 10 lovely colors. Go classic with a black or white, or opt for neutrals like apricot or grey. You could also go earthy with a brown or green or choose a fun pop like light blue, red, pink or teal. You may end up wanting more than one, so make sure you have some extra hangers in your closet!

Get the ANRABESS Off Shoulder Boat Neck Tunic Sweater Dress for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from ANRABESS here and check out more sweater dresses at Amazon here! Don’t forget to also explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!