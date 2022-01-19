Trending: This Cropped Varsity Jacket Is a No. 1 New Release at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember back in school when all you wanted was to walk around in a varsity or letterman jacket? Too bad the only way to actually earn one was to play sports — and be good at them. Some of us didn’t want to play them at all, but that doesn’t mean we couldn’t appreciate how stylish the jackets were!

Usually the only other way to get a varsity jacket would’ve been to date someone on a team, but even then, would you have been able to keep it? Would you still have it to this day? And would you actually still want to wear it? Probably not. But the style is as hot as ever, and now’s your chance to get one brand new, just for you. The best part is, you don’t have to take a single step onto a field or flirt with any football players to get one!

Get the Sawden Cropped Varsity Letterman Jacket for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Right now, this is Amazon’s number one hottest new release in women’s casual jackets. It’s arrived with a bang, and we think it’s going to remain toward the top of the list for quite a while. It’s a varsity jacket you can wear no matter what school you attended, and it has a cropped silhouette for some major cuteness!

This snap-button jacket has a soft fabric torso with faux-leather sleeves, plus varsity stripes on the cuffs, hem and neckline. All of the details you expect to see are there, including the letter logo. On one side of the chest is a large, bold “B,” while on the other side is a smaller script spelling out, “beyond the range.” Oh, and yes, there are side pockets! We know you were hoping for them!

While we spotted the black and white version first, this jacket comes in a bunch of other colors too. There are also different variations when it comes to the logo, so whether you prefer no logos at all or want a little extra, make sure to check out all of the options and photos on the Amazon page!

Our favorite part about this jacket — besides its low price — is that even though it has such a distinct look, it can be styled with basically anything. A tee and jeans, a little black dress, a unitard, a sports bra and bike shorts, a turtleneck and trousers, etc. Watch how it turns every outfit into a winner, all without breaking a sweat!

