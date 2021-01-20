Nail the Retro ’80s Vibe With These Loose and Casual Jeans

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you look back at American fashion over the decades, you will surely notice a number of distinct trends that came out of each time period. Though their popularity wanes, they never actually go away. In fact, designers regularly turn to the past for inspiration, borrowing these trends and bringing them into the modern age with a few updates.

There are plenty of periods throughout history that have produced chic style staples, but our favorite era just may be the 1980s. From the shoulder pads to the biker jackets, they were simply iconic! Another standout? The denim. We’re constantly in the market for pieces that channel the effortlessly cool aesthetic, and this pair of jeans almost seems like they were found at a vintage store!

Get the luvamia Women’s Classic High Waist Stretch Loose Balloon Tapered Mom Jeans for prices starting at $29, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2021, but are subject to change.



These jeans from luvamia are much more flattering and fashion-forward than similar options available. They’re high-waisted, of course, and offer an ultra-comfortable, roomy fit in the pant legs. You can even roll the bottoms up to create a cropped-style cuff, which will showcase your most fabulous footwear. Best of all, these jeans can be worn year-round, which is a trait we always hope to find in a new purchase.

A proper-fitting pair of jeans is an investment, and this dreamy denim is beyond versatile — making them a guaranteed win! It’s so easy to style these jeans for any season. Naturally, they will seamlessly blend in with your spring and summer wardrobe, but can also be teamed with chunky boots and knits when the temperatures drop.

This pair is currently up for grabs in two different washes — a classic denim blue and a faded wash. No matter what the current trends may be, these jeans bring the ’80s to the 21st century. Is it safe to call these jeans a closet must-have? We think so!

