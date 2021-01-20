It’s Easy To See Why So Many Amazon Shoppers Love This Elegant Blouse

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever try on a piece of clothing at the mall and just not want to leave the fitting room? Not because you hate what you tried, but because you love it so much that you can’t stop looking in the mirror and taking selfies to send to all of your friends. This is part of why we enjoy online shopping — because when we do get to try on that piece for the first time, we can leave it on as long as we want, because we’re at home!

We’re glad this top is on Amazon, because we know the second we put it on, we’re not going to want to take it off. It’s the type of piece that might have you doing your hair and swiping on some lipstick and mascara beforehand just so you can enjoy the full effect. It’s gorgeous, it’s unique, and it’s even on sale!

Get the Blooming Jelly Lace Tie V Neck Blouse (originally up to $27) now starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This blouse has a flowy, comfy fit and a majorly elegant vibe. Where to even start? The features you might take note of first are the sheer lace panels on the shoulders and upper arms, accented with a dramatic lace trim encircling each one. We just want to send a quick thank you to whoever designed this, because…wow!

The other star features of this top are the ties. You’ll find one at each wrist, as well as two long ones hanging from the neckline all the way down the torso. See how this top has a V-neck? If you’d prefer to go for a keyhole look, just take those long ties and knot them into a bow at the base of the neck!

Need some more lace in your life? This beauty isn’t the only blouse Amazon has to offer. Here are a few more that might help you fill up your cart:

This Floerns mock neck top’s lace sleeves were already pretty enough, but the lantern effect makes them irresistible to Us. Just $21!

This SheIn cami is all lace, everything. Wear it with anything from denim shorts and sneakers to your favorite date night skirt and heels. Romantic! Grab one for only $17!

This scalloped lace trim on the boat neckline of this DJT top is sophisticated and simply stunning. Get one starting at $20!

