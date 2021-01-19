Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The winter is coming to a close soon, and we’re shopping for new clothes with that in mind. Thick, chunky sweaters may not be at the top of our lists right now, but we can still score plenty of use from long-sleeve tops!

We’re in the market for blouses that we can pair with extra layers while it’s freezing, and then wear on their own during the spring and summer months. This leopard-print babydoll top from LANISEN is exactly what we’re on the hunt for!

Get the LANISEN Women's Leopard Print Babydoll Peplum Long Sleeve V-Neck Button Down Blouse for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon!

This is the type of piece that’s endlessly versatile. You can team it with leggings or jeans, and then switch over to denim cutoffs or biker shorts when it gets hotter outside. Leopard is still as popular as ever, so we’re thrilled that this top features the print! Of course, if you want to get this same style in a solid shade, there’s a variety of other options to choose from.

Shoppers say they love the flattering style of this tunic blouse! While it’s certainly loose, the tiered detail on the lower half creates a peplum vibe, which is ultra-trendy. There are also button details that run down the front of the blouse that help pull the entire look together!



