This Lace Top Is 2021’s Update of the Cold-Shoulder Trend

The cold-shoulder style will always be a cute look to rock, but it’s certainly not as show-stopping as it once was. That’s the thing about trends: After a while, they don’t pack the same punch. So, how can you get an equally chic vibe without repeating this design detail that we’ve seen over and over again?

This lace-panel sweater from Floerns is the answer! It has a stunning, sleek aesthetic, and our favorite feature is the see-through lace covering the sleeves. Think of it as the cold-shoulder top’s fashion-forward sister — swoon!

Get the Floerns Women’s Lace Panel Batwing Sleeve Knit Pullover Sweater with free shipping for $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

The intricate white lace starts at the top of the shoulders and runs all the way down the arms, capping off at the cuffed sleeves. The sheer moment provides a peek of skin, and the white looks gorgeous against the rest of the knit’s light grey hue!

It’s also worth noting that this sweater has the most flattering shape. It’s more fitted at the hips and flares out to create a batwing-style sleeve, which is all the rage right now. The V-neck is the cherry on top of this amazing sweater!

While this is certainly a solid sweater to wear immediately, it will still be a hit come spring and summer! After all, the light shades are perfect for any season of the year. Wear it by itself with jeans once it gets warmer out, throw it on as a cover-up on chilly summer nights — and once the fall rolls around again, you can team it with your favorite leather jacket. This is the new way to do the cold-shoulder, and we’re so ready to revive the trusty trend!

