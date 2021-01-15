Meet Your New Favorite Matching Workout Set — Starting at Just $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s official: In 2021, we’re no longer going to spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars on workout clothes. Sure, it’s always fun to treat yourself to a seriously high-quality set from a trending brand, but we simply don’t have the budget to stock our workout wardrobes with gear exclusively from Lululemon.

And honestly, why would we? There are so many affordable options out there that are just as durable and stylish! Check out our latest find, for example: This matching two-piece set from Hotexy! We’re obsessed with the monochromatic look, and even more ecstatic about its affordable price — starting at just $25!

Get the Hotexy Women’s Workout Outfit 2 Pieces Seamless Yoga Leggings with Sports Bra for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2021, but are subject to change.



The majority of fashion-forward sets like this will run up a cost in the triple digits, which is why the current price point immediately stole our attention. It’s almost too good to be true! If you’re worried there’s some sort of catch here, like lack of quality or durability, that’s reportedly not the case. Shoppers are sharing glowing reviews, with some even ordering more colors after receiving their initial deliveries!

Each set comes with a standard, supportive sports bra and a pair of seamless leggings. You can get the bra in two different styles — racerback or straight tank top. The leggings are high-waisted and ultra-fitted as well. They will provide plenty of supportive compression, but reviewers do say that you may want to order a size up to nab the optimal fit!

If getting your gym regimen back on track was one of your New Year’s resolutions and you haven’t started yet, don’t stress. There’s still plenty of time to find your groove — be it yoga, pilates or one of the mega-popular workout apps that seemingly appeared out of nowhere during quarantine. Once you decide what you want to focus on, there’s just one more step: Finding the perfect fitness ‘fit. That’s easier than ever thanks to this two-piece set!

