This Faux-Fur Jacket Is So Affordable — And a 5-Star Review Magnet

Once we get over the initial shock of winter, the temperatures start getting easier to handle. It won’t be long before we can officially put our heavy-duty parkas back in storage and wear lighter outerwear, which tends to be more stylish.

Lately, we’ve been eager to pick up faux-fur pieces for a slew of reasons. First of all, the material is having a major moment right now — it’s both environmentally friendly and seriously inexpensive to boot! You can find high-quality faux-fur products that look just like the real thing. Take, for instance, this amazing bomber jacket from kooosin. It offers up a luxe look and is currently priced for less than $50. In other words, it’s a true steal!

Get the kooosin Women’s Faux Fur Coat with Pockets for prices starting at just $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2021, but are subject to change.



This may not be the jacket to wear when it’s freezing outside, but it can certainly keep you warm enough on mild winter days. It’s made with ultra-plush and fuzzy faux fur that’s meant to mimic mink, and it does so flawlessly. This jacket has elastic that’s sewn into the hem, as well as on the cuffs of each sleeve, for extra stretchiness (and to accommodate layers underneath). It also comes with a roomy hood that has an adjustable drawstring built-in!

Best of all, this jacket is racking up five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. They absolutely love how expensive it looks, and say the faux fur feels fabulous. It’s still a fairly under-the-radar item at the moment, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it quickly catapults to bestseller status.

Take your pick from a chic selection of colors, including three different brown shades, white, black, mint green and even pink! We’re completely obsessed with the aesthetic, and can’t wait to ride out the dog days of winter with this fierce faux-fur find.

