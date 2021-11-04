This Bestselling Skirt Is Key to Recreating Duchess Kate’s Red-Hot Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever see someone wearing an outfit and you just can’t get it out of your mind? Fashion is about making a statement, and when you get a look stuck in your head — almost like a song — you know it’s a hit. That’s also how you know it’s worth recreating!

It can be tough when it comes to celebrities though — or even royals. Getting their exact pieces is often entirely too expensive, or even impossible. Finding a look-alike isn’t always easy either. Luckily for Us, however, it worked out in the case of Duchess Kate’s red-hot pleated skirt!

Get the Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt in Red for just $34 at Amazon!

The Duchess of Cambridge recently made a keynote speech in London to launch the ‘Taking Action on Addiction’ campaign, wearing a long-sleeve Ralph Lauren turtleneck sweater worth $248, along with a Christopher Kane pleated red skirt to match, worth $995. You can find our $26 turtleneck look-alike here, and now we have a skirt to match. It costs nearly 97% less than the one she wore!

This skirt is a major player too, with tons of rave reviews and a number one bestseller title. We knew it was going to be the best and most affordable choice for channeling Kate’s look. It’s got the red shade, the pleats and the high-rise stretchy waistband. It comes in a wearable midi length too, featuring a swingy, A-line silhouette!

This lined skirt is definitely the type of piece to wear if you want your outfit becoming stuck in other people's heads.

This lined skirt is definitely the type of piece to wear if you want your outfit becoming stuck in other people’s heads. Go full red with neutral heels as Kate did, or transform the look entirely by slipping on a pair of booties, knotting a T-shirt and throwing on a beanie or fedora. There are so many ways you can dress this skirt up or down. We know it’s bold, but trust Us. Any outfit you try is bound to work beautifully!

Whether you adore this skirt so much that you want more of it or you’re not a huge fan of red, we want to leave you with a (big) bit of good news. This skirt comes in over 40 other colors. You’ll even find some with a gradient or color-blocking effect. Don’t be shy — go check them out!

Get the Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt in Red for just $34 at Amazon!

