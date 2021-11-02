Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always adore huge and iconic royal events like weddings — we can’t get enough of the fashion. The dresses and gowns! The super tall fascinators! The formal blazers! The shoes! Unfortunately, occasions like these don’t roll around too, too often. But that doesn’t mean the fashion inspiration stops.

While royal events are more of a look-and-admire kind of vibe for Us, smaller events are what serve up actual ideas for our own daily wardrobe. Seeing Duchess Kate in a more accessible outfit is always exciting, and she obviously always looks fabulous. The actual pieces themselves, however, aren’t usually too accessible price-wise — or even at all. That’s why we get so excited when we can recreate a look for less!

The Duchess of Cambridge recently made a keynote speech in London to launch the ‘Taking Action on Addiction’ campaign, and her red-hot outfit went far from unnoticed. Instant obsession for Us! She wore a long-sleeve Ralph Lauren turtleneck sweater worth $248, along with a pleated red skirt to match. Definitely a bit pricy!

Luckily, we found an Amazon Essentials sweater that could nail the look of her own turtleneck, but for under $30. We found a look-alike skirt as well that you can buy here to complete the look! Both of these products have great (and many) reviews as well, so you know they’re going to be great buys!

This sweater is made of a soft cotton blend. It’s lightweight and fitted, but it’s not going to be super tight. It has elasticized ribbing at the neck, hem and cuffs too. We love this slim fit because it’s great for layering when it’s super cold outside, sliding in seamlessly under jackets or coats without the major bunching!

This turtleneck sweater also has a slightly long hem, allowing you to tuck it in with ease, and it impresses even further by being machine-washable. Nice and easy! That’s what we’ve come to expect from Amazon Essentials. The in-house brand’s mega-wearable pieces are based on customer feedback “to ensure quality, fit, and comfort” all at a low price, and this sweater is a perfect example of what that means. It comes in seven other colors too, so make sure to check them all out!

Not your style? Shop more from Amazon Essentials here and check out more turtlenecks here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

