This Is Meghan Markle’s Alleged Favorite Nude Lipstick — In Stock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding the perfect nude lip color is a different journey — and a different destination — for everyone. It heavily depends on your skin tone, your preference, your budget and oftentimes, just sheer luck. The ultimate goal for most of us, however, is to find a shade with that “your lips but better” kind of subtle magic to it.

Now, this wouldn’t be our first time recommending one of Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution lipsticks to someone looking for a top-notch nude, but instead of instantly defaulting to the brand’s famous Pillow Talk hue, we’d love to tell you about Very Victoria — a shade inspired by beauty icon and guru Victoria Beckham. It’s allegedly Meghan Markle’s go-to lip color!

Get the Matte Revolution Very Victoria lipstick for just $34 at Charlotte Tilbury! Free shipping!

It’s been heavily reported that Very Victoria is Markle’s favorite shade. According to Vogue, she even wore it for her engagement photos with Prince Harry. This shade is a taupe, cool-toned nude with a matte finish, but not the kind of matte that shrivels your lips up. It contains ingredients like orchid and lipstick tree (Bixa orellana) extracts to create fuller, softer lips as you wear it!

This lipstick also features a blend of oils, triglycerides and waxes for buildable, long-lasting color for up to 10 hours, and it contains 3D glowing pigments for the illusion of wider lips and a lit-from-within look!

Get the Matte Revolution Very Victoria lipstick for just $34 at Charlotte Tilbury! Free shipping!

The Very Victoria shade alone has nearly 400 reviews on the Charlotte Tilbury website, and reviewers are also on board with declaring it the “best nude lipstick ever.” Even one who said Pillow Talk was their initial favorite has since “swapped [their] affections over to Very Victoria,” which is similar, but ever-so-slightly darker and a little less pink. Shoppers say this lipstick is “so soft and light on your lips” and that you’ll experience “no dryness with this matte wonder.” One even reported “no transfer of color whatsoever” when they tested it by drinking from a clear glass!

Very Victoria was designed to be an incredibly versatile shade, able to go with simple, nude, everyday eyes, a dark and smokey look for a night out or even a pop of color. Want your lips themselves to have the pop of color? Check out all of the other shades of Matte Revolution lipstick, like the berry-colored Festival Magic or the Red Carpet Red. A few colors are currently sold out though, so you’ll want to claim your faves quickly!

Get the Matte Revolution Very Victoria lipstick for just $34 at Charlotte Tilbury! Free shipping!

Looking for something else? Shop more lipsticks here and check out all of Charlotte Tilbury’s current bestsellers for more fabulous finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!