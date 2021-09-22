Sophia Bush Relies on This Weightless Setting Spray for Flawless Makeup

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know when you spend so long perfecting your makeup and feel like a total star — but then you step outside and within minutes it’s smudging, fading, accentuating pores and falling deep into wrinkles and creases? Such a bummer.

It could be the heat and humidity, it could be the dry, frigid air, it could be excess sebum, it could be the products themselves — there are so many factors that are always trying to ruin our glam. That’s why we have to protect it!

Get the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray for just $35 at Charlotte Tilbury!

We’ve had some issues with setting sprays in the past though. Some smell awful, while others feel like they turn our faces into concrete. Some just don’t work at all, while others age our skin. We’re picky about them now, which is why we love to hear what celebs are using. Luckily, Sophia Bush recently recorded a 10-minute beauty routine video for Allure, and she revealed her go-to!

“I will set, especially in the summer heat, with a setting spray,” the Drama Queens cohost explained. “This one is Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray. Feels lovely,” she said before misting it all over her face and giving it a quick fan with her hands. We mean it when we say “mist,” by the way. This isn’t one of those sprays that feels like a firehose to the face. It’s designed to apply like a “weightless veil”!

This setting spray is oil-free for a non-greasy feeling, but it’s designed to be super hydrating, infused with ingredients like smoothing aloe vera and softening Japanese green tea. It also contains aromatic resin, which may help keep pores clear and therefore less visible!

This setting spray claims to set makeup for up to 16 hours, preventing melting, fading and creasing throughout the day so your glam always looks freshly applied. You don’t solely have to use it at the end of your routine though. This is actually a three-in-one product. You can also try using it as a primer at the end of your skincare routine and before starting on your makeup. Basically, use it to sandwich makeup and keep it firmly in place.

You could use it in the middle of your routine too as an eyeshadow intensifier. Spray a little onto your eyeshadow brush before dipping it into your selected shade. The pigment could be bolder and apply more evenly this way!

If it’s an ultra-long day, you can also use this spray whenever you’d like just as a dewy refresh. You may crave indulging in that delicate floral scent, so we say go for it! Once you find something you love, you might as well make the most of it, right?

