Olivia Culpo Uses This Bronzing Cream on Her Face, Neck and Eyes

The summer sun is fleeting, and unfortunately, that means so is our naturally sun-kissed skin. The tan we developed from beach days, nature hikes, flea market explorations and dog walks will soon fade into oblivion as we cover up with sweaters and outerwear and start spending more time inside.

We don’t need to be full-on tan for fall and winter, but we still like having a little of a bronze glow gracing our complexion. It helps us look more lively, and we obviously love the contouring effects too. We only really need it around our face and neck too, since the rest of us is covered up. That’s why we love a bronzing cream like this one!

Get the Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream at Chanel!

Even Olivia Culpo is a mega-fan of this Chanel bronzer, revealing it as part of her morning makeup routine in an “I Woke Up Like This” video for Harper’s Bazaar in 2020. The former Miss Universe applied it all over her face, neck and chest with a big brush, explaining, “This is really just to match my body with my face, and I think that this one looks very natural.” She noted that using a makeup sponge would work well too.

She wasn’t done there though: “And another trick that I do with this product is, I use this as an eyeshadow as well. I’ll just use an eyeshadow brush.” She demonstrated by sweeping it across the creases of her eyelids. Stunning!

Note that if you watch the video, Culpo refers to this bronzer as Soleil Tan De Chanel. That’s because the product changed names to Les Beiges in 2020. The shade names are called Soleil Tan Bronze and Soleil Tan Deep Bronze though!

This bronzer has a unique gel-cream formula, giving it a lightweight, velvet-matte finish that doesn’t cake up. It’s designed to have a smoothing effect while adding color, and it’s made with light-reflecting pigments to add radiance. We also want to note here that it has a non-comedogenic formula, so if you’re dealing with clogged pores and breakouts, this may be your new holy grail!

Reviewers say this bronzing cream “blends like a dream” and that it’s truly an “iconic product.” They’re calling it “absolutely the best bronzer” they’ve ever used, and they adore how it makes contouring “simple.” One shopper described it in an especially lovely way, saying it gives them a “beautifully light and discreet golden glow of health and happiness.” Yes to all of that!

You can use this bronzer in many ways, applying just to where the sun hits on your face, or all over for a temporary, glowy tan. You can also use it just on the hollows of your cheeks to make your cheekbones pop, or even to the tops of your shoulders. Don’t forget your neck, chest and eyelids as well, as Culpo taught us!

Looking for more? Shop all Chanel bronzers here and check out all Chanel makeup here!

