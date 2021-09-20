This Powder Perfected Phoebe Dynevor’s Radiant Complexion on ‘Bridgerton’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love the Emmy Awards not only because they inspire us to pick up new shows that we hadn’t checked out before, but they also remind us of shows we finished months ago that set our hearts ablaze. If there’s one show from this awards season we know would hold up on a re-watch (or perhaps a third re-watch), it’s Bridgerton!

Our adoration of Bridgerton was 100% reignited at the 2021 Emmys, especially as the highly-nominated show finished off the night with a win under its belt. One of our favorite parts of the period piece, of course, was the beauty of it all. The sets, the stories and obviously the characters themselves. We were inspired to dive back into how the actors’ beauty was truly brought out on the small screen!

Get the Poudre Universelle Libre Natural Finish Loose Powder at Chanel!

Phoebe Dynevor shined bright as Daphne Bridgerton on the show, so we were thrilled to find that the series’ hair and makeup artist, Lynda Pearce, revealed the products that went perfecting into the actress’ glowing complexion, explaining her process to Harper’s Bazaar. She began with skin prep, primer, foundation and concealer, but then came this Chanel powder for a flawless, TV-worthy effect: “To finish I set the look with @chanel.beauty translucent powder.”

This loose powder is currently available in eight shades, including the translucent one used for the show. The powder itself is gorgeously soft, lightweight and sheer, and a quick layer could help even out skin tone, blur and conceal imperfections and leave a matte finish. Matte doesn’t mean your face will turn to stone though. There are actually photo-reflective pigments in the powder to illuminate your skin and add radiance!

Get the Poudre Universelle Libre Natural Finish Loose Powder at Chanel!

Reviewers adore this powder, calling it a product they “can’t recommend enough.” They say it “looks so fine and natural” and that it “covers nicely without caking.” They also note that it “blends exceptionally well” and that it “does not settle into [their] wrinkles,” which is always super important with facial makeup!

Each purchase of this powder comes with an included puff. To use it, take the puff and tap it on the back of your hand to remove any excess powder, and then press it lightly all over your entire face after applying foundation, concealer and any other liquid makeup.

While buying your entire makeup routine from Chanel might be unreasonable, we love the idea of having one designer product like this on your vanity to really help pull your entire look together — and to help you feel like royalty every time you do your makeup. Grab your shade and see for yourself!

Get the Poudre Universelle Libre Natural Finish Loose Powder at Chanel!

Looking for more? Shop other Chanel powders here and explore all of the brand’s makeup here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!