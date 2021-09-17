Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As celebrities and makeup artists continue to spill their secrets after this year’s highly-anticipated Met Gala, we continue to furiously take notes — and add a ton of products to our shopping cart. The fashion was phenomenal, but some of the beauty was next level as well!

One star whose makeup wowed Us was Whitney Peak, who plays Zoya Lott in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot — which was just renewed for a second season, by the way. The actress was named as a brand ambassador for Chanel earlier this year, and her look created by the brand was everything. We needed to know every last detail — starting with skin prep!

Peak wore a black and navy dress to the iconic event, letting her neon, 3D eyeliner make the biggest pop. Since all eyes were going to be drawn to her own eyes, that meant prepping the entire area was of utmost importance. Chanel makeup artist Tyron Machhausen used the Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitalizer to make it happen!

Le Lift is a two-step system designed to deliver “immediate revitalization and radiance” to the eye area, potentially offering amazing long-term results as well. First is the roll-on serum, which you can apply to the eye area gently, without pulling at your delicate skin. It can feel nice and refreshing too, especially in the morning. Once the serum is applied, you follow up by applying a pair of hydrogel patches. Dispose after use. Each purchase comes with 10 sets of patches, each pair wrapped individually for cleanliness!

Using Le Lift may have a variety of benefits, such as restoring firmness to skin, improving tone and hydrating for a youthful, wrinkle-free suppleness worthy of heavily photographed red carpets. Chanel shoppers are loving it, saying they are officially “hooked” on this eye treatment. They say their results are “actually quite amazing” and that they “will definitely repurchase” once they run out of their current stash. Reviewers adore how the serum and patches “instantly produce an awake look even when sleep is lacking.” We know we could use some help in that department!

Shoppers also just love how easy Le Lift is to use. No professional makeup artist or esthetician required. People also simply love it because, well, who wouldn’t love having some Chanel on their vanity or at sink-side? Just seeing a top-tier product like that in our own home makes Us happy!

