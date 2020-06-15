This Affordable Maxi Skirt Proves Leopard Print Is Here to Stay

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking to get a little wild with your summer style? We’re taking this challenge quite literally, and shopping for an array of items decked out in animal print.

Our latest leopard find happens to be these maxi skirts that we spotted on Amazon. Not only are they seriously on trend, there are so many different options to choose from!

Get the Chuanqi Women’s Maxi Skirt for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Over 500 shoppers (and counting!) are raving about this skirt. While they love the classic leopard print, the true beauty is the wide range of ways that you can style it. You can pair it with a graphic band T-shirt for an edgier look — or with a fitted cropped tank for a more elegant ensemble. This is an ideal skirt to wear if you want to dress up, but still feel completely comfortable in the process!

Oh, and there’s no requirement to stick to a traditional color palette. The skirt comes in multiple shades of leopard print — think of it as the next wave of the fashion obsession. You can score the print in white, red and blue hues, all of which are summer-approved and bound to be a hit. If you’re not into leopard at all (no judgment here!), there are plenty of other graphics available as well.

Get the Chuanqi Women’s Maxi Skirt for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

You can also mix it up in the length department. There are high-low hem skirts, in addition to shorter picks that feel more midi-length than maxi. The elastic band keeps the skirt secure on the waist, as all of these options are designed to be worn on the higher side. Our styling suggestion would be to tuck your loose blouses and bodysuits into the skirt for a sleek silhouette.

Of course, satisfied Amazon customers are thrilled with their purchase — claiming it’s “stunning,” and looks far more expensive than its price tag. Each option currently costs under $25, which is a steal for the ages. We anticipate that you’ll be rocking this skirt all summer long — making this fashionable find a true bang for your buck!

See it: Get the Chuanqi Women’s Maxi Skirt for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Chuanqi and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!