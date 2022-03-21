Holy Chic! This Pleated Midi Skirt Is Your New Spring Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s talk about skirts, baby. The beloved garments are finally starting to return to our wardrobe rotation now that springtime is here, and there are a few trends you may just want to get in on. First up? Micro miniskirts are taking over social media, and every retailer is dropping their own version of the Y2K-inspired aesthetic. But if you’re not feeling the leggy look, pleated skirts are also going to be major this season!

With pleats on the mind, we set out to revamp our closet. If you’re also lacking in the pleated skirt department, we found an excellent option for you to pick up! This midi skirt from Scoop effortlessly nails the vibe — and its price point is certainly worth shouting about. Read on for more!

Scoop Women’s Pleated Matte Satin Midi Skirt

The pleating on this skirt is as classic as it gets. It’s not overpowering, but creates the proper texture to allow ample movement and an eye-catching effect. This is a high-waisted skirt with a standard midi length, hitting just below the knee around the calf area. The look of this skirt is funky and fresh, but it’s also polished in a way that can be styled for the office.

In fact, we can think of an incredible amount of ways to make this skirt work for both casual and dressy settings! You can pare it down by teaming it with a simple tank or graphic tee, and add some white sneakers for a low-key weekend brunch. Meanwhile, switch out your top for a bodysuit and throw on strappy heels and you’re ready for date night! Of course, if you’re heading to work, rocking the skirt with a crisp white button-down can instantly make it look professional.

Right now, this skirt is up for grabs in a multitude of fun prints. Figuring out which option will suit you best depends on your personal style. If you like bright colors or prefer a more graphic approach, there’s a version of this skirt that will speak to your sensibilities. With nothing but sunshine on our weather apps, let’s all invest in the season’s hottest skirt — your new uniform may be right around the corner!

