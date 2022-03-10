Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking for a new dress that will have you feeling like the queen of spring and summer? Something lightweight and breezy, wildly flattering and able to attract compliments like a magnet? We’re talking about a dress you can wear out on a dinner cruise, to a picnic in the park, to a party, to the mall, to movie night at your pal’s place!

On top of that, let’s make sure it’s on sale too. And that it’s unique and eye-catching — but not overly loud. It needs to stay versatile. And what if it came in over 15 colors? Confession: We’re not just making up these conditions. We’re basing them off a dress that already exists — one that you can buy right now!

Get the MEROKEETY Summer Striped Ruffle Sleeve Tie Waist Swing Midi Dress (originally $46) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress has a black and white striped top portion for a little bit of a nautical look, featuring short sleeves that are loose on the arms and just a little ruffled for a flowy, effortless ease. At the waist is a matching, fixed tie accent, creating a universally-flattering effect that will have you feeling your best the moment you see it on yourself!

Below is the skirt portion, which has a high-rise effect contributing to the flattering design. This skirt is drapey and soft, reaching to a midi length. It’s a solid shade to contrast the top, and it has pockets, which are always a huge plus on a dress. The entirety of the skirt changes colors when you switch between colorways, while just the skinny black stripes of the top will change to match the skirt!

This dress will simply be adorable with a strappy pair of sandals or sleek slides, accessorized with your favorite summer bag and sunglasses — and maybe a straw hat. Because of its color-blocking and silhouette, it already creates a well-styled outfit for you, so just slip it on and you’re already looking like a star!

