7 of the Most Flattering Spring Tops You Can Buy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking to add some flattering spring tops to your wardrobe? Whether you need a button-up blouse, a chic shirt or a comfy option that feels like a T-shirt, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve picked out seven tops perfect for the season with flattering fits that will have you feeling confident and looking your best. Shop below!

Best for Brunch

If you’re looking for a flattering fit, you can’t go wrong with a wrap-style top. It elevates every look too. This one is so ready for a photo-filled weekend brunch!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Wrap V-Neck Top for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for an Instant Confidence Boost

With a tie belt at the waist and a ruffled peplum hem, this top can make a rough morning feel like the beginning of a fabulous new day!

Get the Verdusa Elegant Sleeveless Belted Top for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Business

This button-up shirt has slimming details that are simple yet effective. It’s a great pick for the office or Zoom calls taken at home!

Get the Riatobe 3/4 Sleeve White Dress Shirt for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Everyday Comfort

This is essentially a soft, comfy tee — but with a twist! A literal one, at the hem. It will immediately have you looking put together and feeling good!

Get the Jescakoo Short-Sleeve Twist Top for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Shaping

If you want shapewear that can double as a camisole, check out this bestseller. It’s made to have a high level of compression to sculpt. Just tuck it into your jeans or a skirt!

Get the Shapermint Scoop Neck Compression Cami starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for a Romantic Date

Whether you’re going out with a spouse or on a first date, this shirred top is a romantic pick with a figure-loving fit. The lace in back is so gorgeous!

Get the Zeagoo Ruched Cowl Neck Tank Top for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for a Night Out

Going out for dancing or drinks? This fierce, color-block top is so cool with its asymmetrical cut and leopard print!

Get the AYIFU Short-Sleeve Color-Block Blouse starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Explore more women’s tops at Amazon here!

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!