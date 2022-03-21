17 Preppy Pieces to Elevate Your Spring Wardrobe — Under $37

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This year, prepare to see some seriously preppy vibes in the spring — it’s one of the biggest trends of the season, after all! Even if you don’t consider yourself the typical prep type, you can still incorporate the energy into your aesthetic in unique and fun ways. If you’re not sure how to do that, we’re here to help!

Here’s the thing: You don’t have to wear a head-to-toe preppy ensemble to get into this trend. All you need to do is mix in one of the staple pieces we have lined up for you to shop below! We limited our selection to three must-have items: Pleated miniskirts, sweater vests and collared tops. Check out the style lineup and get inspired to inject some prep into your spring steez!

17 Preppy Pieces You Can Incorporate Into Your Spring Wardrobe

Pleated Skirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This timeless tennis skirt from Hoerev is the ultimate preppy staple that you can style in so many different ways this spring — starting at $13 on Amazon!

2. We Also Love: You can achieve the same pleated preppy look in more dynamic and youthful prints with this SweatyRocks mini — starting at $10 on Amazon!

3. We Can’t Forget: If you want an edgier pleated skirt, check out this faux-leather version from SheIn — starting at $10 on Amazon!

4. Best Classic Preppy Mini: When we think of a traditional prep uniform, a cheerleader skirt comes to mind — and you can get the look with this mini from Avidlove — starting at $16 on Amazon!

5. Top Denim Miniskirt Pick: We’re obsessed with the added pleated ruffle on the hem of this adorable RUEWEY denim mini — $22 at Walmart!

Sweater Vests

6. Our Absolute Favorite: For a plain and simple sweater vest that’s also versatile, we highly recommend this knit from Abcelit — starting at $15 at Walmart!

7. We Also Love: This cropped cable knit sweater vest by Romwe looks just as great on its own as it does layered over collared tops — starting at $14 on Amazon!

8. We Can’t Forget: Shoppers are crushing on the oversized vibes and soft feel of this staple knit vest from Dokotoo — starting at $25 at Walmart!

9. Favorite Graphic Sweater Vest: If you’re looking for a sweater vest that’s youthful, check out the prints this Floerns knit is available in — starting at $16 on Amazon!

10. Best Houndstooth Sweater Vest: The houndstooth version of this Gueuusu sweater vest is the ideal one to pick up if you want to create a retro ’90s look — $20 at Walmart!

Collared Tops and Sweaters

11. Our Absolute Favorite: This polo-style knit from Kate Kasin is simple and polished, a.k.a. the ultimate everyday preppy top — starting at $17 on Amazon!

12. We Also Love: We adore how this sleeveless halter top by Remidoo gives the classic collared look a modern flair — starting at $10 on Amazon!

13. We Can’t Forget: This cropped long-sleeve polo from Remidoo comes in so many colorful striped options that shoppers adore — starting at $10 on Amazon!

14. Best Long-Sleeve Knit: You can wear this CHYRII sweater while it’s still chilly at the start of spring or tie it over your shoulders for a very New England-style look — $36 on Amazon!

15. Our Button-Down Cardigan Pick: The added collar on this classic button-down cardigan from Kate Kasin instantly makes it look so much more preppy — $27 on Amazon!

16. This Bestselling Button-Down: You can use this short-sleeve top from Atnlewhi as a layering piece for sweater vests and other knit tops; just let the collar peek out from underneath — $23 on Amazon!

17. Favorite Trendy Cropped Polo: We’re getting some serious Y2K feels from this SweatyRocks top — starting at $8 on Amazon!

