Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some of the best fashion pieces can be found in the most unexpected places — and Walmart is definitely one of them! There are so many hidden style gems that you can discover if you look hard enough. Don’t have the time to browse for the best of the best? We’ve got you covered!

Right now, we’re in the market for lighter knits that we can wear and carry over into the spring and summer months. What better way to check off all of those boxes than by picking up a cute sweater set? They’re not just functional, they’re incredibly trendy at the moment if you’re going for a Y2K vibe. And just like that, we came across one of our new favorites at Walmart — and the best part about it is that it will only cost you $20. Seriously!

Get the No Boundaries Pointelle Tank Top and Cardigan Set for just $20 at Walmart!

This sweater set comes with two pieces: There’s a slightly cropped long-sleeve sweater and a matching cami top to boot. What makes this duo special is that the sweater is distinctive thanks to the tie details that you can keep closed or leave untied. If you do tie the sweater, you can rock it on its own as a slightly more revealing top that will suit the warmer months! Plus, the cami is a solid basic that you can team with a slew of other ensembles. There are no rules here!

Shoppers are completely obsessed with this set and claim that it’s such a strong addition to any wardrobe. Basically, you’re scoring each piece for just $10 — which is an amazing deal! You can pick it up in black, white, sage green and bright yellow. Currently, these four fabulous shades are the only ones available, and reviewers naturally wish there were more options.

Get the No Boundaries Pointelle Tank Top and Cardigan Set for just $20 at Walmart!

Sets like this provide endless styling opportunities, and we’ve yet to find one so trendy that’s available at such a budget-friendly price point. Want to get in on the action now? You can even wear it in the winter with your go-to leather or sherpa jacket. This set is a no-brainer, add-to-cart steal that we can’t wait to arrive at our doorstep. Don’t sleep on Walmart, people!

See it: Get the No Boundaries Pointelle Tank Top and Cardigan Set for just $20 at Walmart!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from No Boundaries and shop all of the latest women’s clothing on sale at Walmart here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!