This Kendall + Kylie Waffle Knit Hoodie Is on Sale for Only $10 — Shop Now

Most people think of R&R as standing for rest and relaxation. And while we love our downtime and beauty sleep just as much as the next person, our R&R has a different meaning — reality TV and retail therapy. Our happy place is either binging Bravo or online shopping, sometimes simultaneously. So, when we discovered that Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner sold their clothing line at Walmart, we were finally able to combine our two passions. Plus, we even threw in a third R — reduced prices.

After searching through the brand’s vast selection of fashion-forward finds, we fell in love with one piece in particular. This waffle knit hoodie is exactly what our wardrobe was missing! It’s a cross between streetwear chic and loungewear comfy — in other words, this sweatshirt is the ultimate everyday essential. And did we mention that it’s on sale right now for only $10? Warm enough for winter yet lightweight enough for spring, this hoodie is the perfect transitional layer. Stock up now before it sells out!

Get the Kendall + Kylie Boxy Hoodie with Waffle Coverstitch for just $10 (originally $40) at Walmart!

The Kendall + Kylie Boxy Hoodie with Waffle Coverstitch is an effortlessly cool piece that belongs in your closet. Featuring a flattering cropped cut and fashionable faded wash, this pullover sweatshirt has a modern style mixed with a vintage vibe. This is not your average hoodie — the relaxed fit and ribbed trim give this sweatshirt some major swag.

So let’s talk styling. You could create a two-piece set by teaming this waffle knit hoodie with Kendall + Kylie’s conveniently matching lounge pants. After all, monochromatic sweats are having a moment. But if you’d rather opt for a different look, try pairing this hoodie with high-waisted leggings or even boyfriend jeans for another approach. And once spring comes along, you can sub out pants for shorts. Keep it casual all year round with sneakers.

Because this hoodie is just as trendy as it is cozy, it’s a great go-to piece to wear in a variety of situations. Take this sweatshirt from the airport to the gym! Running some errands or lounging around the house? This pullover will make you feel like you actually put some effort into your ensemble. Curl up in comfort with this Kendall + Kylie dreamy deal from Walmart.

