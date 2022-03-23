This 2-Piece Set Makes Getting Dressed a Total Breeze

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Two-piece sets simply make life better. Easier. More stylish. In the best cases, they make life comfier too. That’s a top priority for Us! We want a matching set that does it all — and you know what? We want it to be affordable too. We want that whole co-ord look for less than the price of most single pieces — period!

It’s not just something we dream about having though. Those comfy, cute, affordable sets are out there, and we’ve made it our goal to find the best on the internet to share with you. It’s how we found this WIHOLL set!

Get the WIHOLL Two-Piece Crop Top and Shorts Set (originally $20) for just $17 for a limited time at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This set consists of a short-sleeve crop top and a pair of biker/yoga shorts in solid, matching colors. No more figuring out which top looks good with which bottoms and becoming frustrated every single day trying to put together an outfit you don’t hate. With this set, your outfit is already put together. Just add shoes. Accessories are optional!

The material of this set is very soft, skin-friendly and stretchy. It’s fitted, but not in a mega-tight, shapewear kind of way. It’s comfy enough for hanging out, working out — or even lounging about. It’s so flattering too, especially with that high, wide waistband on the shorts!

Get the WIHOLL Two-Piece Crop Top and Shorts Set (originally $20) for just $17 for a limited time at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This two-piece set comes in eight color options, though if you’re down for a sleeveless option for the top, you can find even more options on the Amazon page. You can also buy a few and mix and match them with each other if you’d like!

This set would be chic with a denim jacket, baseball cap and canvas sneakers one day, and then lug-sole booties and a leather jacket the next. You could keep it simple with just a pair of pillow slides on your feet, or opt for chunky sneakers and a ponytail for an athleisure vibe. Any style you want to try, this set is ready to make it work!

Get the WIHOLL Two-Piece Crop Top and Shorts Set (originally $20) for just $17 for a limited time at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from WIHOLL here and check out more matching sets at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!