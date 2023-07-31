Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Light. Airy. Breathable. Stylish. Light. Airy. Breathable. Stylish. That’s our mantra for summer fashion. Of course, price is a top priority too, along with color selections, versatility and fast shipping. Maybe we’re a little picky, but being picky is what leads you to the biggest wins!

Not every day of summer can be about cropped tank tops — nor do we want it to be. Sometimes it’s nice to take a more elevated approach to your outfit. Adding long sleeves can certainly be a risk, but it’s one that pays off when it comes to this Astylish shirt!

Astylish Button-Up Blouse Pros: Thousands and thousands of reviews

Many color and pattern options

Currently on sale Cons: No sizes under S or Over XXL

One reviewer found the fabric to be scratchy

All of our manifesting has paid off, because this shirt is exactly what we were looking for — and it’s even on sale! It has a notched collar and a button-up placket, plus button cuffs at the ends of the long sleeves. The fit is relaxed and roomy without being baggy, and the super-lightweight textured fabric is ready for a scorcher!

We were initially drawn to the white shade of this blouse that you see above, but if you’d prefer a different color (or want to collect them all), there are so many other options waiting for you. Grab this top in blue, pink, purple, black — or maybe with stripes or a floral print. How about some color-blocking? You’ll find all of the above and more on the Amazon page!

Let’s talk outfits, because the possibilities go on and on when it comes to styling this chic shirt. Wear it buttoned up and tucked into a pair of jeans or trousers or left loose over some leggings. Dress it up with a shirt of any length or go for a beachy vibe with culotte pants and sandals.

Unbuttoning and opening this shirt up opens it up to even more looks. Layer it over a crop top, sports bra or sun dress — and try it with the hem knotted for a cute change of pace. We highly recommend wearing it over your swimsuit too on the walk to the beach or when you’re on the boardwalk! Truly, this top can be worn with nearly anything and everything!

