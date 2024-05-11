Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to dressing for spring and summer, dresses are an essential piece that every woman needs in their rotation. If you’re running errands or attending a much more formal event, having an easy, light dress can make getting dressed easier. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex,is one of our style inspirations because she always looks polished and chic no matter what royal duty she’s accomplishing.

Related: 21 Confidence-Boosting, Tummy-Slimming Dresses for Spring — Starting at $14 These dresses all have tummy-control or slimming properties that will give you a slimming effect — shop now at Amazon! Details here.

Yesterday, while visiting a school in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, Markle was spotted wearing a decadent dress that looked elegant and streamlined. It was the perfect light dress to wear, and it caught our eyes because of its slight racerback silhouette. While we can’t identify the exact dress Markle sported, we found a similar option that’s available to shop now on Amazon! And guess what? It’s only $30!

This ANRABESS Racerback Midi Dress is a simple alternative that will keep you looking luxe and modern all spring and summer. It features a 91% rayon and 9% elastane fabric blend for a stretchy and sturdy fit. What’s more, the racerback design of the frock is functional and allows your arms to breathe.

Get the ANRABESS Racerback Midi Dress for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 11, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style it, you could pair it with flashy jewelry options and sandals for a sophisticated but comfortable ensemble. Or, you could rock it with heels and a cardigan for a refined, classic vibe that will help you look regal in any circumstance. Further, this option comes in 15 colors — we love the caramel and brown variations — and has an S to XL size range.

In regards to this flouncy dress, a happy Amazon reviewer noted, “This is the cutest, most comfortable dress I’ve ever purchased on Amazon! It’s lightweight, soft, comfortable, good quality, and super flattering. I’ll probably end up buying in every color!” One more added, “I wasn’t sure how the top of this dress would look, but the entire dress is so cute and flattering! I have athletic arms & shoulders, and the cut of the tank really highlights them.”

Additionally, spring and summer weather can be a doozy when it comes to dressing your best. If you want an effortless, chic option, take a page out of Meghan Markle’s book and opt for an easy dress — like this one!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the ANRABESS Racerback Midi Dress for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 11, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from ANRABESS here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: 23 Best Transitional Dresses to Style for Spring If you ask Us, we’re so excited that spring is finally here. Beautiful flowers are beginning to blossom while chilly temps are giving way to sunny skies and warm weather. The new season is a welcome change after a winter filled with frosty temps. Now it’s time to blow in the spring with flowy dress. […]