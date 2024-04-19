Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finally, it’s time to plan for our upcoming spring and summer vacations! Often, when it comes to the actual travel part, we delegate our most comfy clothing and footwear options to this feat in order to make sure we’re not annoyed while on a flight. But what if you want to dress up? Although heels get a bad rep for being uncomfortable sometimes, they can still be pretty comfy — and cute — while you’re in transit to your destination!

Related: 6 Must-Have Travel Accessories at an Affordable Price Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Make your next vacation stress-free with must-have travel accessories at a great price. Whether heading to the Caribbean for Christmas with the whole family or hitting the slopes with your significant other, the right travel accessory […]

Whether you prefer height-defying platforms or slip-on mules, finding a comfy pair of heels that will help you travel in style is easy! Luckily for you, we rounded up 17 comfy heels that will make traveling easier (and chicer) — read on to see our picks!

1. Simple And Tall: These ankle strap platform high heeled sandals are versatile and come in 10 colors for maximum choices — was $50, now just $33!

2. Vacation Loading: If you’re ready to hit the ground running after landing at your vacation destination, these wedge espadrille sandals will hep you do so stylishly — just $65!

3. Peep Toe Queen: Here at Us, we love Jessica Simpson‘s because she offers stylish pieces at affordable price points and these platform sandals are airy and flexible enough to become your new closet staple — was $110, now just $59!

4. Neutral Elegance: If you love the ease of platform heels, you’ll love these platform high heels because of their reasonable heel height and ankle strap for extra security — just $46!

5. Pump Thru: These Coach pumps have a cute beadchain trim that will elevate any ensemble — just $195!

6. Elevate Me: For those who need more than one pair of platforms, these platform heel sandals are great alternative to have in your closet. They’re versatile and come in nine different colors — starting at just $47!

7. Regal Energy: These bow Mary Jane shoes have a slight kitschiness to them that will look so adorable with frilly dresses — just $50!

8. Everyday Essential: Whether you’re traveling or simply heading into the office, this Easy Spirit pump is a minimal, no fuss shoe that will take it easy on your feet — was $89, now just $53!

9. Slingback Sophistication: These slingback pumps are sleek and have a sharp pointed-toe for an extra accent — just $140!

Related: 17 Easy Spring Heels That Can Transition From Day-to-Night Let’s be honest: sometimes you just want a pair of shoes to wear while you complete your busy day. Whether it’s commuting and enduring an office day and attending an event after or completing errands chicly, having an essential pair of heels that transition well and do it all in is crucial! Now that we’re […]

10. Dainty Vibes: We love Tory Burch because she just gets “it.” For example, the cap toe pump exudes rich mom on-the-go energy while also being polished enough to wear to a business meeting — just $298!

11. ’80s-Inspired: Doesn’t this pleated knot mule feel like something one of the starlets on Dynasty or The Golden Girls would’ve wore? They’re shiny and pair well with jeans or skirts — was $395, now just $221!

12. Slick Luxe: Throw on these mules with mom jeans and a striped button-down for a smooth, laid-back ensemble — just $175!

13. Slip And Slide: This Marc Fisher sandal are a breeze to slip on and off — was $95, now just $50!

14. On Trend: These kitten heel sandals come with the signature Tory Burch emblem splashed across the front and a metallic heel — was $298, now just $209!

15. Lift Me Up: If you love prints, this slingback pump is right up your alley — was $69, now just $55!

16. Closet Staple: This pump is a sensible option that has your back as you run to your gate — was $70, now just $50!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Comfy Chic: For those who need a moderate heel height, this pump will help you stay comfortable all day long — was $120, now just $110!