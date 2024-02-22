Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Not everyone is blessed with Dutch genes — otherwise known as long legs. (Did you know the Netherlands is the country with the tallest people on average?) There’s nothing wrong with being short, but it can make life especially challenging sometimes. Pants are too long, you can’t reach the top shelf, your legs hang off the seat and bartenders only card you when you’re out with a group. Not the most fun!

If being closer to the ground has been getting you down lately, we found a way to elevate your confidence using a not-so-secret weapon: platform shoes. These can boost your confidence and your style. They’re a total double whammy! And if “platform” makes you think of heels, don’t worry — we’re not about to show you a bunch of platform heels. We found the most fashionable platform sneakers, boots and sandals to carry you through your day-to-day (not just a wedding once a year) with a few extra inches.

Check out some of our favorites, many of which are on sale!

Sneakers

Our Absolute Favorite: The reviews say it all with these platform sneakers that give you almost two extra inches of height. A leather upper, stitched detailing on the toe and a luxe designer flair make these a must-add to cart. There are 10 different colors, so choose what suits your wardrobe best!

Boots

Our Absolute Favorite: These are like the classic Dr. Martens… but with a twist. Leather material with a front zip gives these a slightly edgy and contemporary look, perfect for pairing with wide-leg jeans and a rock band t-shirt. Plus, you can grab these trendy boots for 41% off!

Sandals

Why sacrifice comfort for style when you can have both? Spring and summer are just around the corner, so you want to be ahead of the game. These ultra-cushiony slip-on sandals are lightweight, offer generous arch support, have a rebound footbed and won’t break the bank.

