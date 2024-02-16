Your account
Prepare for a Muddy Spring — Grab Some Trendy Rain Boots at Target and Zappos

By
rain
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The snow is about to melt, and we all know what that means: endless rain, mud and puddles. Spring is an exciting time thanks to the beautiful flowers and more frequent sunshine signaling toastier days ahead, but there are a few downsides we can all relate to. Somehow, the dog will always find a new way to get her paws dirty and the kids will track mud across the floors. The basement might flood and the storm might cancel your birthday picnic. It’s all part of the process!

But even worse is having your favorite pair of shoes get ruined by an unexpected downpour on your way home from work. Nobody said it was supposed to rain! The practical thing would have been to wear a pair that you don’t care about getting ruined — or even better, a pair of waterproof rain boots. But we know what you’re thinking — rain boots can be a total outfit killer. That is oftentimes a true statement, however we’re here with a newsflash: It doesn’t have to be!

After searching high and low, we found some of the trendiest rain boots at Target and Zappos to enhance your spring ‘fits, not destroy them. See eight of our favorites below, many of which happen to be on sale!

Karis Rain Boots 

Zappos
Zappos

Sleek, shiny and oh-so glamorous, these Michael Kors boots will have you wishing for a rainy day. Grab them for over half-off now!

See it!

Get the Michael Kors Karis Rain Boots for $63 (originally $145) at Zappos!

Kinsley 6-Inch Waterproof Boots

Timbe
Target

With nearly five stars, these heeled waterproof boots are clearly a crowd-favorite. They are seam-sealed to ensure those pesky raindrops don’t hit your toes!

See it!

Get the Timberland Kinsley 6-Inch Waterproof Boots for $140 at Target!

Bolina Offshore Boot

sea
Zappos

If comfort is number one on your list (tied with style, of course!), you’ll want to check out these preppy mid-ankle boots.

See it!

Get the SeaVees Bolina Offshore Boot for $39 (originally $100) at Zappos!

Vicki Mid Calf Rubber Rain Boots

boot
Target

Sometimes, all you want is a classic. These matte boots will pair perfectly with any spring outfit you have in your current repertoire. Sale ends Monday!

See it!

Get the New Day Vicki Mid Calf Rubber Rain Boots for $24 (originally $30) at Target!

Sweetpea Tall Boot

zappos
Zappos

In terms of quality, it doesn’t get much better than Bogs. These shoes are designed for spring elements, keeping your boots dry on the outside and on the inside.

See it!

Get the Bogs Sweetpea Tall Boot for $90 at Zappos!

XpreSole Block Boots

ccliu
Target

You’re about to be the biggest trendsetter in the neighborhood. These eco-friendly kicks have a unique Lego-like design that everyone is going to ask about.

See it!

Get the Ccilu XpreSole Eco-Friendly Block Boots for $111 (originally $140) at Target!

Linden Woods 6-Inch Waterproof Boot

timb
Target

Durable is the name of the game with these Timberland boots. The firm round toe won’t lose shape over time, so you can be sure your toes are protected.

See it!

Get the Timberland Linden Woods 6-Inch Waterproof Boot for $130 at Target!

Original Play Short

hunter
Zappos

These boots are the definition of versatile. They are rubber with a matte finish and come in 11 different hues, some neutral and others vibrant.

See it!

Get the Hunter Original Play Short Boot for $115 at Zappos!

