Happiness Starts With Your Feet — Here Are 5 Colorful Sneakers for Spring

By
sneaker
Getty Images

As we endure one or two more months of treacherous cold weather, we’re happy when we remember that spring — and colorful clothing season — is just around the corner. There’s no problem that a pop of color can’t fix! And what better way to spend these gloomy winter days than getting ahead and arming your closet with fun, colorful spring fashion pieces?

Once the snow melts, you’ll be able to actually enjoy outdoor serotonin-boosting walks without jumping over snow piles and dodging slush puddles. So, if you haven’t pondered what you rock on your feet this spring, now is officially the time to start thinking!

With that in mind, we found five of the cutest, most colorful pastel sneakers you can wear this spring and beyond. A few are on sale, so you might want to stock up. Read on!

Club C 85 Sneaker

reebok

A fresh twist on a classic, these purple sneakers are the definition of spring. You’ll want to wear them to your Easter and Mother’s Day brunches!

See it!

Get the Reebok Unisex Club C 85 Sneaker for $70 (originally 80) at Amazon!

Lotus Pink 528

klaw
Klaw

Walking is about to become your new favorite hobby. Have you ever seen a sneaker so fabulous? This one combines the style of a chunky shoe with the comfort of a cloud.

See it!

Get the KLAW Lotus Pink 528 for $148 at Klaw Footwear!

Colorblock Lace Up Front Skater Sneakers

pastel
Amazon

Why choose between pastel pink, yellow and blue when you can have them all? These sneakers have an understated skater vibe throughout their trendy color-block design.

See it!

Get the Wdirara Colorblock Lace Up Front Casual Skater Sneakers for $58 at Amazon!

Carina Street Sneaker

red
Amazon

This red and gold sneaker couldn’t be more snazzy. Whether you’re walking to work or to brunch with girlfriends, you’ll feel like a retro queen!

See it!

Get the Puma Carina Street Sneaker for $75 at Amazon!

Skechers Uno-2 Much Fun Sneaker

sketchers
Amazon

Skechers are having their moment, and we’re certainly not complaining. These kicks have a 1-3/4 inch heel to give you an extra boost of height — and confidence!

See it!

Get the Skechers Uno-2 Much Fun Sneaker for $70 (originally $85) at Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other colorful sneakers on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

