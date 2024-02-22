Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love a juicy secret every once in a while, especially when it comes to fashion. But we’re not talking about gossip — the best secrets often come from family or trusted friends (hello, that’s Us!), so we’re here to spill the factual tea. From now until Monday, February 26, Tory Burch is having an exclusive sale on some of the brand’s bestselling bags and shoes. And we’re not talking just any sale — we’re talking up to 60% off plus an extra 10% off everything at checkout.

To get in on the excitement, all you have to do is enter your email here. After that, you’re set to shop the deals that nobody else is getting access to. It’s like a bag and shoe club — we’re loving it! And if nothing is jumping out at you now, new styles will be added on Saturday, February 24; in other words, you’re nearly guaranteed to find your perfect match. Call it destiny, call it luck — whatever it is, we’re certainly not complaining! See some of our absolute favorite picks from the sale below.

Handbags

Our Absolute Favorite Tote: Rich mom in the Hamptons alert! This spacious bag is the perfect size for your essentials and then some — originally $448, now $269!

Our Absolute Favorite Crossbody: It’s on sale and it’s limited edition. Grab it in one of six pebbled leather hues — originally $448, now $279!

Our Absolute Favorite Shoulder Bag: Five stars all around for this convertible suede shoulder bag. A clip-on tassel is icing on the style cake — originally $658, now $413!

Our Absolute Favorite Satchel: Elegant is an understatement. You’ll want to wear this trendy, classy bag everywhere you go — originally $648, now $359!

Shoes

Our Absolute Favorite Sandals: We’re getting beach vacation energy from these sandals. Wear them from a nice dinner out to a late-night beach walk — originally $198, now $107!

Our Absolute Favorite Sneakers: When we say these white sneakers will go with absolutely everything, we mean absolutely everything — originally $198, now $107!

Our Absolute Favorite Flats: When you want to be bold, there’s no better way than with a bright, solid-colored pair of shoes — originally $228, now $98!

Our Absolute Favorite Slides: You can just tell from the plush-looking strap that these offer cloud-like comfort (and style, of course!) — originally $298, now $170!