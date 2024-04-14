Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Laura Harrier exudes luxe-chic energy!

The White Men Can’t Jump and Mike star is known for her acting chops, but her fashion tastes are just as remarkable. Whether she’s attending a red carpet premiere or running around Los Angeles, Harrier always seizes a lowkey moment to showcase her modern chic aesthetic that feels trendy but ultra timeless.

For example, recently, Harrier was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles wearing a super sleek look comprised of a neutral khaki-adjacent blazer with distressed straight-leg jeans and black flat mules. While we can’t identify which specific pair of flats Harrier is wearing, we took it upon ourselves to find you an affordable alternative on Amazon to help you get the look easily!

The Ankis Mules are an easy shoe with the same vibe as Harrier’s shoes. They feature a pointed-toe design with ergonomic and soft arch support latex and memory foam insoles. Essentially, this is a durable and sturdy option with plenty of comfort.

Get the Ankis Mules for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 14, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these shoes, you could lean into a look inspired by Harrier and opt for a sleek blazer and jeans for a timeless ensemble that channels the likes of Princess Diana in the ‘90s and others. Or, you could rock them with a frilly skirt and an airy blouse for a formal event. The beauty of these shoes is how perfect they are for anything!

In regards to these versatile mules, a happy Amazon reviewer gushed, “I’ve gotten so many compliments on these shoes. These shoes go great with so many pieces. They are stylish and so comfortable!” One more reviewer added, “The pictures don’t do justice to these shoes, and they are very comfortable.”

Furthermore, spring calls for breezy, effortless shoe styles. If you’re looking for a new gem to add to your rotation, these flat mules could be your answer!

See it: Get the Ankis Mules for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 14, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Want to see some other options available on Amazon? Shop more flat mules we found below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Ankis here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: 17 Easy Spring Heels That Can Transition From Day-to-Night Let’s be honest: sometimes you just want a pair of shoes to wear while you complete your busy day. Whether it’s commuting and enduring an office day and attending an event after or completing errands chicly, having an essential pair of heels that transition well and do it all in is crucial! Now that we’re […]