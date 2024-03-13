17 Expensive-Looking Blazers That Start at Just $27

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sure, blazers have been an office uniform for years, but that narrative is changing. Even if you don’t go into an office (I’m talking to you, work-from-homers!), stocking a few tailored blazers in your closet is a smart decision. Why? Well, you can wear them to any event — whether it be dinner, a date or while running errands — and throwing one on makes you look instantly put together. There are truly no downsides!

Blazers are also a surefire way to look expensive, and the beauty is you don’t need to drop a ton of money to get a beautifully constructed piece. Forget scanning through countless web pages to find the best deals. I’ve compiled 17 rich-looking blazer designs, and no one will guess that you paid under $150 for any of these (yet most of them are under $100!). Find the blazer deals ahead — thank Us later!

1. Classy Lady: This tailored Hybrid & Company blazer is designed with a pretty peplum on the bottom for a feminine twist that accentuates your figure!

2. Influencer Staple: All of the fashion bloggers and influencer girlies swear by an oversized blazer — like this pick from Venus — for every occasion, whether they are heading to meetings or just running errands.

3. Color of the Season: This year’s top springtime hue isn’t yellow or pink — it’s gorgeous powder blue. We simply can’t get enough of this double-breasted blazer that comes in the pretty blue!

4. Menswear Inspired: With a boxy yet relaxed fit, this Banana Republic Factory blazer takes notes from menswear designs. Plus, you can also get matching trousers for a modern business power suit!

5. Channel Chanel: Get the look of a classic tweed Chanel blazer for much less with this quality Bar III design!

6. Professional Denim: Ever seen a pink denim jacket? How about a pink jean blazer? It’s rare to find any blazer made from denim, but this one is certainly a standout. (And it only has five-star reviews!)

7. Pop of Color! You don’t have to stick to neutral colors to look professional. Go on and add a pop of color — this I.N.C. blazer comes in multiple bright hues like bright green and magenta.

8. Rainbow Wonder: Why pick a single color when you could have four? Simply looking at this rainbow Endless Rose blazer sparks joy!

9. Night Out Ready: Need a finishing touch for your going-out outfit? Look no further than this bestselling cropped vegan leather blazer from Bebe.

10. Updated Classic: Some of the best blazers were made in our grandparents’ primer. This Steve Madden option replicates those iconic designs, with quality craftsmanship to match!

11. Hybrid Jacket: This unique Free People design is a cross between a blazer and a trench coat… and oh so chic.

12. Pretty in Pink: Bet you never imagined a pink plaid blazer… but now that I’ve seen this Lovers and Friends beauty, I need it in my closet — and it’s over 75% off!

13. Get Ahead on Holiday Looks: It’s never too early to start shopping for next year’s holiday get-up. Plus, you should take advantage of the steep discounts on this velvet Open Edit blazer.

14. Pinstripe Princess: Forget stealing from your boyfriend’s closet. Grab your own oversized pinstripe blazer — this one from Astr the Label is currently on sale!

15. Springtime Staple: A short-sleeve blazer for spring? Groundbreaking. But actually, you’ll be setting the trends when you step out in this Astr the Label cropped blazer. Swoon!

16. Feminine Touch: If notched lapels and double-breasted designs feel too rigid for your taste, this flowy draped blazer is the perfect alternative.

17. Amazon Favorite: This list wouldn’t be complete without a Happy Sailed blazer, and this particular design with tweed detailing and gold buttons looks so much more expensive than it actually is (Spoiler: It’s under $100!)