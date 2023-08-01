Cancel OK
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion and beauty fans: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going strong, but it’s your last chance to score the deepest discounts. If you’ve already stocked up on the essentials but feel like you’re missing something, a slew of our favorite bestselling items are surprisingly in stock.

If you’re like Us, you wait for this sale all year long — and know these markdowns are hard to pass up. Thousands of shoppers are scoping out the fabulous finds below and adding them to their carts, so keep scrolling to get in on the action!

Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask

kiehls cleansing mask
Nordstrom

This bestselling face mask deep cleans your pores and leaves your skin feeling smooth. This face mask also works for all skin types and removes excess oil from your complexion!

Was $45On Sale: $30You Save 33%
See it!

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara

charlotte tilbury
Nordstrom

Yes, the celebrity-loved makeup brand is part of the Anniversary Sale, and this two-pack of mascara will give you a sleek lash effect.

Was $58On Sale: $40You Save 31%
See it!

Sam Edelman Viv Pointed Toe d’Orsay Pump

sam edelman shoes
Nordstrom

Who doesn’t need another pair of pumps? These Sam Edelman staples feature a pointed toe to take your ‘fit a step further.

Was $140On Sale: $85You Save 39%
See it!

7 For All Mankind Dojo Flare Leg Jeans

jeans
Nordstrom

These high-waist flare jeans give a vintage aesthetic to your outfit and will flatter your figure in the process.

Was $228On Sale: $150You Save 34%
See it!

Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarer 51mm Square Sunglasses

ray-ban sunglasses
Nordstrom

These cult-favorite sunglasses are on sale and feature a bold frame and polished logo.

Was $182On Sale: $116You Save 36%
See it!

Quay It’s My Way 53mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses

quay
Nordstrom

Looking for cat eye sunglasses? These gradient sunglasses will set the tone this summer.

Was $65On Sale: $43You Save 34%
See it!

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow

eyeshadow
Nordstrom

Sarah Jessica Parker reportedly swears by the caviar stick eyeshadow, and this 3-piece set is an amazing value.

Was $96On Sale: $60You Save 38%
See it!

Madewell Central Drapey Shirt

madewell shirt
Nordstrom

This is the shirt of the summer! This Madewell top has a relaxed silhouette and open sleeves to stay cool amidst the heat wave.

Was $82On Sale: $54You Save 34%
See it!

Free People All Nighter Long Sleeve Surplice Crop Top

crop top
Nordstrom

You can style this crop top with any outfit and customize the neckline to elevate your look.

Was $68On Sale: $45You Save 34%
See it!

BlankNYC Faux Leather Crop Moto Jacket

moto jacket
Nordstrom

This faux-leather moto jacket is true to size and brings edge to your look!

Was $98On Sale: $60You Save 39%
See it!

Sunday Riley Radiance Duo Set $165 Value

sunday riley
Nordstrom

This iconic brand has a two-piece set which includes the Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treat and Vitamin C Brightening Serum.

Was $165On Sale: $114You Save 31%
See it!

Virtue Hair Repair Best Sellers Set $96 Value

virtue hair repair set
Nordstrom

This travel-size hair repair set will keep your locks looking fresh while you’re on-the-go.

Was $96On Sale: $57You Save 41%
See it!

Bernado Modern Trench Coat

trench coat
Nordstrom

It isn’t too early to upgrade your outerwear! This trench coat adds contemporary flair to your autumn style.

Was $160On Sale: $100You Save 38%
See it!

TopShop Open Front Maxi Cardigan

cardigan
Nordstrom

Looking for loungewear? This cardigan has a longline silhouette and open-front design to give you all-day comfort.

Was $85On Sale: $60You Save 29%
See it!

La Mer Radiance Regimen Skincare Set $143 Value

la mer
Nordstrom

This celebrity-loved brand has a skincare set which includes the popular cleansing foam, treatment lotion, renewal oil and moisturizing cream.

Was $143On Sale: $95You Save 34%
See it!

Fresh Beauty Firming Set $125 Value

fresh cleanser
Nordstrom

This set includes the bestselling Soy face cleanser and more!

Was $54On Sale: $38You Save 30%
See it!

Naturalizer Diedre Lug Platform Loafer

loafers
Nordstrom

Always wanted a pair of platform loafers? This pair will take your shoe rack to new heights.

Was $135On Sale: $90You Save 33%
See it!

Vince Camuto High Waist Ponte Leggings

leggings
Nordstrom

Love high-waist leggings? These leggings feature a smooth elastic waistband but can even be worn to an office with the right pumps.

Was $59On Sale: $39You Save 34%
See it!

Kate Spade Large Veronica Pebble Leather Tote Bag

tote bag
Nordstrom

A proper tote bag is a wise investment, and this Kate Spade leather beauty is roomy enough to store all of your essentials.

Was $328On Sale: $200You Save 39%
See it!

Spanx Pleated Skort

skort
Nordstrom

Get ready to hit the town with this pleated skort. This garment flatters your figure and comes with pockets to store your phone and wallet!

Was $88On Sale: $59You Save 33%
See it!

Faherty Margarita Strapless Linen Maxi Dress

maxi dress
Nordstrom

Summer calls for maxi dresses, and this linen dress is serving major boho-chic energy.

Was $178On Sale: $116You Save 35%
See it!

Levi’s Belted Faux Leather Puffer Vest

puffer vest
Nordstrom

Next season calls for puffers galore. This faux-leather puffer vest features a removable belt to hug your waist and keep you warm.

Was $150On Sale: $90You Save 40%
See it!

Elemis Resurfacing Facial Wash

elemis
Nordstrom

This jumbo facial wash will last you for several months. Plus, it will smooth your complexion while removing dead skin cells in the process!

Was $95On Sale: $72You Save 24%
See it!

Best of Clinique Set

clinique
Nordstrom

Do you have a favorite Clinique product? It’s likely in this set, which is half-off the original price.

Was $60On Sale: $30You Save 50%
See it!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!