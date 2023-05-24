Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The summer season is upon Us, and if you’re looking to shop for garments which may give you a slimmer appearance, a maxi dress that hides the lower belly area is a popular option. Think about it: The extra material on the bottom can create a flowier skirt which doesn’t show your stomach as much. While this is certainly not necessary (you’re fabulous exactly as you are), many shoppers feel more confident when they’re in a less-fitted style — especially while on an indulgent beach vacation. With that in mind, we wanted to seek out flattering styles to make your shopping experience easier!

We focused on finding frocks with a more fitted top and looser lower half. This helps to create a balanced silhouette. Best of all, we picked out a variety of designs which cover different types of occasions and events. We’re obsessed with every single dress below, so read on to see our selection of maxi dresses that hide the lower belly area!

Best Formal Dress: Lulus Floral Faux Wrap Gown

Our Top Highlights:

Flattering wrap design

Fun floral print options

Beautiful side slit

Pros

Adjustable straps

Criss-cross strappy back

High-quality

Affordable

Cons

Only two colors available

With summer wedding season coming up, we have more formal dresses on our minds — and this gown is absolutely perfect! For more beachy or casual weddings, the light option is fabulous — and if you want something a touch more elegant, go for the black.

Best Striped Dress: Topshop Ombré Stripe Cutout Mesh Maxi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Slimming vertical stripes

Beautiful ombré colors

Fun cutout touches

Pros

Flowy fit

Lightweight material

Adjustable straps

Cons

Only one color option

No reviews yet

One of the easiest ways to help your silhouette appear slimmer is to look out for vertical stripes, and this version is completely unique! We adore the watercolor effect and think the green hues can complement any skin tone.

Best Slinky Style: Open Edit Ruched Maxi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Slimming ruched sides

Simple and elegant look

Stunning cowl neck

Pros

Flattering details

Super affordable

Adjustable straps

Cons

Fewer reviews

Only two color options

Slip dresses are one of our favorite styles to shop for, and this one is particularly noteworthy! Although it has a more form-fitting design, it features ruching which can seriously help disguise any problem areas you may not feel the most confident about.

Best Bold Dress: Lost + Wander Still the One Floral Cutout Maxi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Extra lightweight material

Flattering square neckline

Bright and bold floral print

Pros

Incredible back cutouts

Adjustable tie back

Thigh-high slit

Cons

Fewer reviews

More expensive

One shopper called this the “perfect” vacation dress, and we enthusiastically agree! If you have plans for a tropical getaway, this dress will look sensational, keep you cool and seriously pop in any photos you take.

Best Ruffle Dress: Socialite Floral Print Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Stunning ethereal floral print

Comfortable smocked bodice

Fluttery chiffon ruffles

Pros

Waist-cinching fit

Dainty, adjustable shoulder tie straps

Lightweight material

Cons

Fewer reviews

Only one color option

This is another dress which would work beautifully for a summer wedding! Other than the fit — which we think is beyond flattering — the intricate floral pattern looks practically painted onto the dress. We’re beyond obsessed!

Best Sweetheart Style: Free People Sundrenched Smocked Waist Maxi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Asymmetrical tiered ruffles

Smocked center bodice

Gorgeous sweetheart neckline

Pros

Simple design

100% cotton material

Adjustable straps

Cons

More expensive

It’s the little details which you may not notice at first that make this dress truly special. Rather than cutting across vertically, the tiered ruffle details run diagonally across the skirt — as the neckline beautifully highlights the bust. This is a classic boho dress with a few fierce upgrades!

Best Basic Style: Loveapella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Bestselling style

Smoothing wide waistband

Comfy jersey material

Pros

Flattering, flowy fit

Tons of color options

Regular & petite sizes available

Currently on sale

Cons

Material can be clingy

We think this is the epitome of the ultimate everyday dress, and hundreds of shoppers unanimously agree! It’s comfortable, flattering and there are tons of different ways you can dress it up or down.

Best Off-the-Shoulder Style: BLENCOT Tiered Flowy Maxi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Extra flowy silhouette

Great for all bust sizes

Comfortable fit

Pros

Lightweight chiffon material

Embroidered polka dot details

Adjustable drawstring waist

Cons

May be a bit short for taller silhouettes

We’re almost always drawn to any dress which has an off-the-shoulder silhouette, and this frock is no exception. It’s fully lined, has a light and airy feel — plus it’s ultra-versatile! Shoppers say they have worn it for weddings, engagement photos and far more casual affairs. Convenient!

Best Halter Style: CUPSHE Summer Halter Smocked Maxi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Fun relaxed design

Super lightweight

Perfect swim cover-up

Pros

Adjustable halter straps

Smocked back

Breezy material

Cons

Fewer reviews

Has there ever been a more perfect dress to wear to the beach? We don’t think so! It’s made from a thin material which allows you to breathe, and we’re obsessed with the neckline. Plus, it has the advantage of subtle vertical stripes, which we know are seriously slimming!

Our Top Highlights:

Modest vibe

Slimming side cutouts

Trendy puff sleeves

Pros

Breathable tencel material

Elastic detail at the waist

Amazing size range options

Cons

Somewhat limited availability

We know not every shopper is comfortable with the idea of rocking a dress with cutouts, but this one has just the right touch of the style! They’re perfectly placed at the waist to give you a slimmer silhouette, and shoppers say they show the optimal amount of skin!

Best Party Dress: KOH KOH Halter Print Cocktail Maxi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Flutter front detail

Beautiful halter neckline

Overlapped draped skirt

Pros

Amazing different floral prints to choose from

Flattering elastic waist

Super affordable

Cons

Fewer reviews

Shoppers say they dig the cut and fit of this dress so much, they bought it in multiple prints! It’s ideal for an assortment of occasions, and you truly can’t beat the price.

Best One-Shoulder Style: BTFBM One Shoulder Casual Maxi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Comfy smocked bodice

Voluminous tiered skirt

Gorgeous eye-catching colors

Pros

Slimming silhouette

One-shoulder design

Great colors available

Currently on sale

Cons

May run small

The asymmetrical nature of one-shoulder necklines is such a sleek look, and with the smocking on the bodice, it has enough stretch to support larger busts! This dress can make your waist look smaller, and shoppers say they can’t get enough of the fit.

Best Elevated-Casual Style: OSTOO Flowy Printed Boho Maxi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Hourglass-style silhouette

Fun button details

Adorable elastic hem details

Pros

Super affordable

Waist-cinching smocked center

40 different color and print options

Cons

Sizing may vary

Out of all the dresses we selected for our maxi lineup, this one may have the best accolades! Reviewers say they can’t find a single thing they don’t love about it — from the flattering fit, to the amazing array of options available and, most importantly, the low price!

Best Strapless Style: Alaster Queen Strapless Bandeau Maxi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Ruching on the bodice

Comes with pockets

Lightweight jersey material

Pros

Super comfortable fit

Stretchy fabric

Easy to style

Cons

Sizing may vary

We had to include a strapless maxi because we’re shopping for the summer, and this dress is too perfect for the season! You can make it casual or dressy with the right accessories, and reviewers say they’re obsessed with its soft-to-the-touch feel.

Best Wrap Dress: PRETTYGARDEN Summer Wrap Maxi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Ruffle hem detail

Adjustable tie waist

27 different prints available

Pros

Pull-should belt loop

Lightweight material with stretch

Top-rated dress

Cons

Sizing may be slightly off

To cap off our comprehensive roundup, we had to include one of the all-around best slimming dresses — a wrap style! This one comes highly recommended by shoppers who adore all of the details which make it flattering and comfortable.

