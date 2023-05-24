Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The summer season is upon Us, and if you’re looking to shop for garments which may give you a slimmer appearance, a maxi dress that hides the lower belly area is a popular option. Think about it: The extra material on the bottom can create a flowier skirt which doesn’t show your stomach as much. While this is certainly not necessary (you’re fabulous exactly as you are), many shoppers feel more confident when they’re in a less-fitted style — especially while on an indulgent beach vacation. With that in mind, we wanted to seek out flattering styles to make your shopping experience easier!
We focused on finding frocks with a more fitted top and looser lower half. This helps to create a balanced silhouette. Best of all, we picked out a variety of designs which cover different types of occasions and events. We’re obsessed with every single dress below, so read on to see our selection of maxi dresses that hide the lower belly area!
Best Formal Dress: Lulus Floral Faux Wrap Gown
Our Top Highlights:
- Flattering wrap design
- Fun floral print options
- Beautiful side slit
Pros
- Adjustable straps
- Criss-cross strappy back
- High-quality
- Affordable
Cons
- Only two colors available
With summer wedding season coming up, we have more formal dresses on our minds — and this gown is absolutely perfect! For more beachy or casual weddings, the light option is fabulous — and if you want something a touch more elegant, go for the black.
Best Striped Dress: Topshop Ombré Stripe Cutout Mesh Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Slimming vertical stripes
- Beautiful ombré colors
- Fun cutout touches
Pros
- Flowy fit
- Lightweight material
- Adjustable straps
Cons
- Only one color option
- No reviews yet
One of the easiest ways to help your silhouette appear slimmer is to look out for vertical stripes, and this version is completely unique! We adore the watercolor effect and think the green hues can complement any skin tone.
Best Slinky Style: Open Edit Ruched Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Slimming ruched sides
- Simple and elegant look
- Stunning cowl neck
Pros
- Flattering details
- Super affordable
- Adjustable straps
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Only two color options
Slip dresses are one of our favorite styles to shop for, and this one is particularly noteworthy! Although it has a more form-fitting design, it features ruching which can seriously help disguise any problem areas you may not feel the most confident about.
Best Bold Dress: Lost + Wander Still the One Floral Cutout Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Extra lightweight material
- Flattering square neckline
- Bright and bold floral print
Pros
- Incredible back cutouts
- Adjustable tie back
- Thigh-high slit
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- More expensive
One shopper called this the “perfect” vacation dress, and we enthusiastically agree! If you have plans for a tropical getaway, this dress will look sensational, keep you cool and seriously pop in any photos you take.
Best Ruffle Dress: Socialite Floral Print Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Stunning ethereal floral print
- Comfortable smocked bodice
- Fluttery chiffon ruffles
Pros
- Waist-cinching fit
- Dainty, adjustable shoulder tie straps
- Lightweight material
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Only one color option
This is another dress which would work beautifully for a summer wedding! Other than the fit — which we think is beyond flattering — the intricate floral pattern looks practically painted onto the dress. We’re beyond obsessed!
Best Sweetheart Style: Free People Sundrenched Smocked Waist Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Asymmetrical tiered ruffles
- Smocked center bodice
- Gorgeous sweetheart neckline
Pros
- Simple design
- 100% cotton material
- Adjustable straps
Cons
- More expensive
It’s the little details which you may not notice at first that make this dress truly special. Rather than cutting across vertically, the tiered ruffle details run diagonally across the skirt — as the neckline beautifully highlights the bust. This is a classic boho dress with a few fierce upgrades!
Best Basic Style: Loveapella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Bestselling style
- Smoothing wide waistband
- Comfy jersey material
Pros
- Flattering, flowy fit
- Tons of color options
- Regular & petite sizes available
- Currently on sale
Cons
- Material can be clingy
We think this is the epitome of the ultimate everyday dress, and hundreds of shoppers unanimously agree! It’s comfortable, flattering and there are tons of different ways you can dress it up or down.
Best Off-the-Shoulder Style: BLENCOT Tiered Flowy Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Extra flowy silhouette
- Great for all bust sizes
- Comfortable fit
Pros
- Lightweight chiffon material
- Embroidered polka dot details
- Adjustable drawstring waist
Cons
- May be a bit short for taller silhouettes
We’re almost always drawn to any dress which has an off-the-shoulder silhouette, and this frock is no exception. It’s fully lined, has a light and airy feel — plus it’s ultra-versatile! Shoppers say they have worn it for weddings, engagement photos and far more casual affairs. Convenient!
Best Halter Style: CUPSHE Summer Halter Smocked Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Fun relaxed design
- Super lightweight
- Perfect swim cover-up
Pros
- Adjustable halter straps
- Smocked back
- Breezy material
Cons
- Fewer reviews
Has there ever been a more perfect dress to wear to the beach? We don’t think so! It’s made from a thin material which allows you to breathe, and we’re obsessed with the neckline. Plus, it has the advantage of subtle vertical stripes, which we know are seriously slimming!
Best Cutout Dress: The Drop Women’s Anaya Square-Neck Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Modest vibe
- Slimming side cutouts
- Trendy puff sleeves
Pros
- Breathable tencel material
- Elastic detail at the waist
- Amazing size range options
Cons
- Somewhat limited availability
We know not every shopper is comfortable with the idea of rocking a dress with cutouts, but this one has just the right touch of the style! They’re perfectly placed at the waist to give you a slimmer silhouette, and shoppers say they show the optimal amount of skin!
Best Party Dress: KOH KOH Halter Print Cocktail Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Flutter front detail
- Beautiful halter neckline
- Overlapped draped skirt
Pros
- Amazing different floral prints to choose from
- Flattering elastic waist
- Super affordable
Cons
- Fewer reviews
Shoppers say they dig the cut and fit of this dress so much, they bought it in multiple prints! It’s ideal for an assortment of occasions, and you truly can’t beat the price.
Best One-Shoulder Style: BTFBM One Shoulder Casual Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Comfy smocked bodice
- Voluminous tiered skirt
- Gorgeous eye-catching colors
Pros
- Slimming silhouette
- One-shoulder design
- Great colors available
- Currently on sale
Cons
- May run small
The asymmetrical nature of one-shoulder necklines is such a sleek look, and with the smocking on the bodice, it has enough stretch to support larger busts! This dress can make your waist look smaller, and shoppers say they can’t get enough of the fit.
Best Elevated-Casual Style: OSTOO Flowy Printed Boho Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Hourglass-style silhouette
- Fun button details
- Adorable elastic hem details
Pros
- Super affordable
- Waist-cinching smocked center
- 40 different color and print options
Cons
- Sizing may vary
Out of all the dresses we selected for our maxi lineup, this one may have the best accolades! Reviewers say they can’t find a single thing they don’t love about it — from the flattering fit, to the amazing array of options available and, most importantly, the low price!
Best Strapless Style: Alaster Queen Strapless Bandeau Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Ruching on the bodice
- Comes with pockets
- Lightweight jersey material
Pros
- Super comfortable fit
- Stretchy fabric
- Easy to style
Cons
- Sizing may vary
We had to include a strapless maxi because we’re shopping for the summer, and this dress is too perfect for the season! You can make it casual or dressy with the right accessories, and reviewers say they’re obsessed with its soft-to-the-touch feel.
Best Wrap Dress: PRETTYGARDEN Summer Wrap Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Ruffle hem detail
- Adjustable tie waist
- 27 different prints available
Pros
- Pull-should belt loop
- Lightweight material with stretch
- Top-rated dress
Cons
- Sizing may be slightly off
To cap off our comprehensive roundup, we had to include one of the all-around best slimming dresses — a wrap style! This one comes highly recommended by shoppers who adore all of the details which make it flattering and comfortable.
