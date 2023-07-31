Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Quiet luxury has become the fashion trend of 2023, with shows like Succession featuring filthy rich characters who, instead of flaunting their wealth with monogrammed designer handbags and flashy jewelry, show off elegant, well-tailored basics that say much more about the wearer than any designer-branded accessory ever could. In fact, during the height of Succession‘s final-season run this spring, internet searches for “quiet luxury” increased by a whopping 373%, with “stealth wealth” searches increasing by 334% in March and “old money style” searches jumping up by 568% the same month.

If you’d like to hop on this elevated fashion trend, but don’t exactly want to spend the real quiet luxury bucks (A $605 cashmere baseball cap, Kendall Roy? Really?), we’ve gathered some clothing and accessories on Amazon all under $50 each that will exude elegance and general put-together-ness without wiping out your wallet.

Anrabess One Shoulder Sleeveless Smocked Maxi Dress A good maxi dress is a summer essential, and this light and airy one-shoulder number from Anrabess is perfect for pairing with strappy sandals, a wide-brim hat and a smile. We love the floral pink pattern but there are plenty of other versions to choose from, including forest green, rose pink and blue striped. $36.99 See it!

Scarleton Top Handle Satchel Purse Made of premium faux leather, this purse shows you have things to do and places to be — and you can do it all very, very fashionably. It’s spacious enough to carry a small tablet, your phone, keys, wallet and other odds and ends. Choose from a whole range of colors, including the summery green and striking red. $39.99 Get it

Dokotoo Women's One-Button Blazer Blazers are another huge trend, both in fashion generally and quiet luxury looks specifically. Inspired by ’90s icons like Princess Diana, throw a blazer on top of just about any outfit to luxe it up — jeans and a tee, a crop top and bike shorts, the possibilities are endless. Apply the 10% off coupon on the page for extra savings. See it!

Funyyzo Women's High-Waisted Wide Leg Trousers Just as big as blazers in the fashion world are high-waisted, loose-fitting trousers, and these are the perfect staple to add to your wardrobe. You can wear with a wide variety of tops, and any will look especially elegant tucked in and paired with sandals or loafers. No matter what, you’ll be giving off Shiv Roy vibes when wearing ’em! $42.99 See it!

Lilie&White Chunky Gold Chain Necklace This necklace is plated in real 14K gold, and will add a little shine to any quiet luxury outfit. After all, with quiet luxury, loud patterns and big statement looks aren’t really the name of the game — so bring a little sparkle to your outfit with some understated accessories, like this chain-link necklace. $17.99 See it!

Hotouch Women's Button-Down Boyfriend Collared Blouse Button-up blouses are a perfect basic wardrobe piece to add to almost any quiet luxury outfit. You can wear tucked in to high-waisted pants, loose outside of jeans or shorts and even paired with an elegant neck scarf for a polished evening look. Add the 10% off coupon on the page for additional savings. See it!

Dasein Faux Suede Clutch Handbag Don’t worry: this faux-suede clutch-style handbag is elegant enough to bring to any occasion, but not enough of a big statement for Tom Wambsgans to call it ‘ludicrously capacious.’ The camel variety with gold hardware is particularly quietly luxurious, but other colors are available too, including blue, green and wine. Add the on-page coupon for 10% off. See it!

Lillusory 2-Piece Knit Top & Lounge Trousers Set This is the perfect ‘fit for brunch with the girls, errands in the Hamptons or simply hanging out at home. Keep ’em paired or wear separately to create even more understatedly elegant looks. Apply the on-page coupon for $8 off. See it!

Anrabess Long Cardigan Sweater Coat For the chillier end-of-summer nights, don’t leave home without this fashionable oversized long sweater-coat that will look perfect layered on top of just about any of these pieces (except the blazer — that might be a little weird!). The khaki color is perfect for also hitting the ‘camel tones’ trend, but we also love the black and green versions. $36.89 See it!

Pavoi 14K Gold-PLated Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet Nothing says quiet luxury like wearing a diamond bracelet to your tennis match! Copy the understated look without the overspending with this sharp-looking alternative from Pavoi, with cubic zirconia to add plenty of sparkle to your getup. $17.95 See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!