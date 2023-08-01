Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is usually a bit of a break for our lips, but a perfect pout still seems far away. We want our smile to be smoother, softer, brighter and more moisturized at all times. Most of us have made a habit of applying balm throughout the day, and maybe even a mask at night, but it still might not be enough to truly rejuvenate your lips.

A lip scrub is a true game-changer for most beauty lovers. Instead of piling balms and masks onto dry, lackluster lips, why not use a scrub for a smooth, fresh start? Prepping and polishing your lips could even lead to your other products working better! Our pick? It’s on Amazon — and it’s marked down to just $10 right now!

This lip scrub may smooth out and brighten lips while leaving them hydrated and pillow-soft. It’s packed with nourishing ingredients, including moisturizing coconut oil and shea seed butter, vitamin-rich sunflower seed oil and hydrating cocoa seed butter, which may add a protective layer over dry lips.

And don’t forget sugar! Sugar acts at the physical exfoliant in this scrub, making for an even sweeter experience. If you have dry, chapped lips, let this scrub help slough away any dead flakes for a flawless smile!

This lip scrub has a vanilla flavor with a “refreshing sensation” — just like an ice cream cone in the middle of a hot summer day. It’s also available in strawberry and coconut on the same page, or in multi-packs! You might want that pack of two so you’re ready with another jar by the time the harsh cold weather makes its return.

This lip exfoliator is not only cruelty-free, but it’s also free of parabens, sulfates and preservatives, which we know is very important to many shoppers. A win for clean beauty!

To use this scrub, apply to lips using a light circular motion. You can use a clean fingertip! Don’t scrub too hard — just let the formula work its magic. You can even use a warm, damp towel to wipe away the excess or simply rinse off your lips with warm water. Feel free to do this at night, but you could also use it in the morning if you want your lipsticks and stains to apply beautifully!

