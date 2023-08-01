Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can always count on Hailey Bieber for beauty inspiration. The model and Rhode founder has introduced numerous trends to the beauty world, from glazed doughnut skin to glazed nails. Anything she does, we want to try — and we’re always happy when we do!

Of course, price plays a factor. Sometimes we’re ready for a big splurge, while other times, we’d like to keep it under $25. Thankfully, Bieber has picks for both budgets! In May 2022, she posted a “get ready with me” video on TikTok, and two very differently priced products stood out to us. Both are available to order online from Nordstrom!

Luxury Pick: Dyson Corrale Style Straightener

“For my hair, I do really like the way it dries naturally,” Bieber said in her video, “but I’m going to bend it a little bit.” This was before her big chop! Instead of using this flat iron to straighten her hair, she made her way down her strands, literally bending each section to create super soft waves. Gorgeous!

This wireless, rechargeable hair straightener is high up on most beauty lovers’ wish lists, but with Bieber’s approval, we know it’s going to be worth the splurge. Plus, it’s designed to work fast and be less damaging for your hair than other products. The flexing copper alloy plates and intelligent heat control could lead to 50% less breakage!

$499.99 See it!

Budget Pick: MAC Cosmetics Eyeshadow, Wedge

“I don’t really do too much on my eyes,” Bieber explained in the same video, “but I’m going to do this MAC eyeshadow in Wedge.” She applied the soft, taupey-brown shade with a fluffy brush, saying, “Just a little bit. Just a little something something.”

This easy-to-use shadow is the perfect shade for clean, simple, stunning makeup. It suits the latest “latte makeup” trend too, which Bieber is also a fan of. One very cool aspect of it is that it can be used wet or dry. Try dry for a softer look or wet for a higher color payoff!

This non-creasing formula is dermatologist-tested and ophthalmologist-tested, and it claims to deliver eight hours of wear. The little pot is super easy to bring along with you too, in case you do want a late-day refresh!

$23.00 See it!

