As they say, you should never want to be anyone other than yourself. We fully agree… with one exception. C’mon, don’t we all want to be a little bit like Jennifer Garner? She’s a total superstar! When she’s not killing it on set, she struts around with smooth skin, a radiant smile and shiny hair — not to mention a totally fit physique. We’re inspired by her ageless glow!

Garner told Drew Barrymore on the Drew Barrymore Show that she breaks a sweat every morning, and if you do a simple scan of her Instagram, you’ll believe it. You can find her box jumping and dancing, some of her favorite workouts according to personal trainer Beth Nicely. Garner is a healthy lifestyle advocate on and off camera (yes, she’s part of the 5 a.m. club), and that includes advocating for her staple products. One product that she’s openly passionate about? Brooks running shoes.

Get the Brooks GTS 22 Supportive Running Shoe for $90 (originally $140) at Zappos! Also at Amazon!

“I take sneakers very seriously,” Garner told Prevention. “I have a new pair of Brooks —I am devoted.” In fact, she has multiple pairs that she cycles through! These shoes are on the pricey side, but you can get them on sale at Zappos and Amazon. Whether you’re a runner, walker, Jazzerciser or any cardio enthusiast, you’re going to want to check these out!

The Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoes are designed for everyday use, offering smart support (hence “GTS” which stands for Go-To-Support) through GuideRails technology. This keeps your legs aligned, protecting your knees and helping you maintain your natural stride even when you’re feeling like a derailing train — and if you’re a runner, you know that feeling!

They also provide extra-soft cushioning to give your workout or run a cloudlike feel. Most of this cushioning is in the middle of the shoe, smoothing your transitions, softening your landings and giving you a boost with every step. Who wouldn’t want that on the trails? The 100% DNA Loft midsole cushioning combined with the Segmented Crash Pad allows for a comfy run without losing the responsiveness, support and durability aspects that make Brooks, well, Brooks! This makes them ideal for running, cross training, dancing, climbing stairs or box jumping like Jennifer!

The functionality is one thing, but these also happen to be some of the most stylish athletic sneakers on the market! You can get them in 15 different colors on Zappos, all with unique pops of color that are bound to elevate your look. So if you’ve been thinking about jumping into a new workout routine or trying out plyometric exercises, let this sale be your sign!

See it: Get the Brooks GTS 22 Supportive Running Shoe for $90 (originally $140) at Zappos! Also at Amazon!