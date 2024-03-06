Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Shoe shopping is genuinely difficult, especially when shopping online. You say a prayer to the shoe gods that the footwear doesn’t run too big or too small, isn’t too wide or too narrow, isn’t too flat, won’t squeak when you walk and is the same color as in the picture. Ugh — what an ask! But if you have either flat feet or high arches, multiply that struggle by twelve.

Not only do flat feet and high arches make shoe shopping tough, but they can contribute to a slew of other painful issues like plantar fasciitis, pronation, leg fatigue and lower back pain — this isn’t ideal, especially when you’re on your feet all day! Speaking of which, even if you have so-called “normal” feet but are on them a lot, you likely experience some of the same aches and pains. Insoles are probably on your radar — or you’ve tried them in the past —and can provide the support your feet, but here’s the catch: They have to be the right ones!

These PerseveranX insoles aren’t just any insoles you can pick up at your local CVS — they are made with NASA-grade foam cushioning to give you a weightless feel. (See what we did there?) This eco-friendly foam provides the maximum level of cushioning, shock absorption and compression resistance while maintaining its original shape, so you can stay active and mobile without the insoles flattening over time. (Thank goodness, because that would completely diminish the point of insoles!)

Note that just because these insoles won’t flatten over time doesn’t mean they’re rock solid; in fact, they’re designed to be semi-rigid and flexible. This is because fighting fire with fire only creates a larger fire — what we mean is an overly firm insole can make your achy feet worse. The brand recognized this issue, creating its Embrace technology that gives these insoles an unparalleled level of comfort and durability you probably haven’t felt yet… unless you’ve used them before, of course! After slipping these into your work boots (or your sneakers, running shoes, office shoes or hiking shoes), you just might want to walk around all day!

So whether you’re suffering from plantar fasciitis, poor posture, flat feet, joint pain, overpronation, arthritis or general aches and pains, these lightweight insoles are a round-trip ticket to better days. Reviewers with a variety of conditions rave about them, one calling these the “best functional insoles,” especially for shock absorption and arch support.

“I run and hike in these. No more shin splints, and my knees thank me for this brilliant purchase. I’ve been wearing these everyday and have noticed no decline of the functionality. There’s a solid backing structure to these insoles, as opposed to the soft/floppy ones the sneakers would come with. The cushions are very soft, but not bulky. You’ll have to try this on!”

Another reviewer walks at least 15,000 steps a day and typically has foot pain, but these insoles finally changed the game for her. “It helped with my PF and levitated lots of pressure on the feet and body,” she explained. “I think it might even correct my posture a bit. If you are looking for cushioning that won’t flatten over time with a good amount of flexible arch support, grab them.”

These are just a few of the many — and we mean many — five-star reviews. So let this be your sign to grab a pair, slip them into your shoes and enjoy a beautiful pre-spring walk!

