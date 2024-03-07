Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Here at Us Weekly, we’re all about finding the happy medium between style and functionality (if you can’t already tell). That’s probably because we all understand the disappointment of finding something super cute only to have it be picky, suffocating, low quality and unflattering; we also know the opposite issue of finding shoes, sweaters and pants that function flawlessly… but don’t quite lookthe part. A visit to your favorite store can turn into a trip to struggle city, but that’s why we’re here to guide you.
It’s especially tough to strike the practical and fashionable balance with leggings, so we took it upon ourselves to find 12 pairs that check all of the boxes… and then some. These are flattering, stretchy, soft, functional and so comfortable, you’ll want to wear them on the daily — both inside and outside the gym. Scroll on for our fashionable finds!
The Gym People High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
- Description
Don't take our word for it: Listen to the 50,000+ five-star reviewers. These are the number one bestselling yoga leggings on Amazon — and for good reason!
Yunoga Ultra Soft High Waisted Seamless Leggings
- Description
Colors galore! These leggings come in 40 different colors and, no, that's not a typo. You're going to want them all!
Ododos High Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings
- Description
This lululemon lookalike has deep pockets, a 7/8 length and a 25" inseam. You can also grab it in a calf-length, full-length or knee-length variety!
Chrleisure Butt Lifting Workout Leggings
- Description
You might not find a better deal anywhere... these seamless leggings are three for the price of one! A scrunch gives your glutes a lift.
Felina Velvety Soft Lightweight Leggings
- Description
Nearly 8,ooo people give these breathable leggings five stars. They're perfect for yoga (if that's your thing) or lounging!
Yeoreo Grace Workout Leggings Tummy Control
- Description
A nylon and spandex material makes these beauties ultra-stretchy. They tuck in your midsection without compressing to the point of discomfort — an ideal combo!
Lemonsky Flare Yoga Pant
- Description
The crossover waist and flare ankles make these pants one of the most stylish finds. Plus, they're nearly half-off at the moment!
Omkagi V-Waist Flare Leggings
- Description
You don't typically see pockets with flare-out pants! These ones are squat-proof, so you can rock them at the gym and Pilates.
Felina Women’s Sueded Athletic Leggings
- Description
These leggings are designed to be ultra-durable for your toughest workouts. A mid-rise fit gives it a flattering fit!
Sunzel Squat Proof High Waisted Yoga Pants
- Description
Another crowd favorite, these yoga pants have a four-way stretch and a buttery-soft feel... you just might want to wear them 24/7!
Uue Capri Leggings with Pockets
- Description
Fabletics On-The-Go PowerHold Maximum Compression
- Description
These are on the pricier side, but they're absolutely worth it! Sweat-proof, squat-proof and UPF-protecting fabric will keep you going all workout long.