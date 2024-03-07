Your account
12 Flattering Leggings That Will Make You Want to Work Out

leggings
Here at Us Weekly, we’re all about finding the happy medium between style and functionality (if you can’t already tell). That’s probably because we all understand the disappointment of finding something super cute only to have it be picky, suffocating, low quality and unflattering; we also know the opposite issue of finding shoes, sweaters and pants that function flawlessly… but don’t quite lookthe part. A visit to your favorite store can turn into a trip to struggle city, but that’s why we’re here to guide you.

It’s especially tough to strike the practical and fashionable balance with leggings, so we took it upon ourselves to find 12 pairs that check all of the boxes… and then some. These are flattering, stretchy, soft, functional and so comfortable, you’ll want to wear them on the daily — both inside and outside the gym. Scroll on for our fashionable finds!

The Gym People High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
The Gym People High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

$25$30
Don't take our word for it: Listen to the 50,000+ five-star reviewers. These are the number one bestselling yoga leggings on Amazon — and for good reason!

Yunoga Ultra Soft High Waisted Seamless Leggings

Yunoga Ultra Soft High Waisted Seamless Leggings

$26
Colors galore! These leggings come in 40 different colors and, no, that's not a typo. You're going to want them all!

Ododos High Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings

Ododos High Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings

$25
This lululemon lookalike has deep pockets, a 7/8 length and a 25" inseam. You can also grab it in a calf-length, full-length or knee-length variety!

Chrleisure Butt Lifting Workout Leggings

Chrleisure Butt Lifting Workout Leggings

$20
You might not find a better deal anywhere... these seamless leggings are three for the price of one! A scrunch gives your glutes a lift.

Felina Velvety Soft Lightweight Leggings

Felina Velvety Soft Lightweight Leggings

$20
Nearly 8,ooo people give these breathable leggings five stars. They're perfect for yoga (if that's your thing) or lounging! 

Yeoreo Grace Workout Leggings Tummy Control
Yeoreo Grace Workout Leggings Tummy Control

$22$29
A nylon and spandex material makes these beauties ultra-stretchy. They tuck in your midsection without compressing to the point of discomfort — an ideal combo!

Lemonsky Flare Yoga Pant
Lemonsky Flare Yoga Pant

$18$33
The crossover waist and flare ankles make these pants one of the most stylish finds. Plus, they're nearly half-off at the moment!

Omkagi V-Waist Flare Leggings

Omkagi V-Waist Flare Leggings

$24
You don't typically see pockets with flare-out pants! These ones are squat-proof, so you can rock them at the gym and Pilates.

 

Felina Women’s Sueded Athletic Leggings

Felina Women's Sueded Athletic Leggings

$26
These leggings are designed to be ultra-durable for your toughest workouts. A mid-rise fit gives it a flattering fit!

Sunzel Squat Proof High Waisted Yoga Pants

Sunzel Squat Proof High Waisted Yoga Pants

$29
Another crowd favorite, these yoga pants have a four-way stretch and a buttery-soft feel... you just might want to wear them 24/7!

Uue Capri Leggings with Pockets
Uue Capri Leggings with Pockets

$13$18
These are one of the most affordable yet high-quality leggings we've found. Grab them in capri or traditional long styles!

Fabletics On-The-Go PowerHold Maximum Compression

Fabletics On-The-Go PowerHold Maximum Compression

$75
These are on the pricier side, but they're absolutely worth it! Sweat-proof, squat-proof and UPF-protecting fabric will keep you going all workout long.

