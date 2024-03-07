Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Here at Us Weekly, we’re all about finding the happy medium between style and functionality (if you can’t already tell). That’s probably because we all understand the disappointment of finding something super cute only to have it be picky, suffocating, low quality and unflattering; we also know the opposite issue of finding shoes, sweaters and pants that function flawlessly… but don’t quite lookthe part. A visit to your favorite store can turn into a trip to struggle city, but that’s why we’re here to guide you.

It’s especially tough to strike the practical and fashionable balance with leggings, so we took it upon ourselves to find 12 pairs that check all of the boxes… and then some. These are flattering, stretchy, soft, functional and so comfortable, you’ll want to wear them on the daily — both inside and outside the gym. Scroll on for our fashionable finds!

Ododos High Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings Price: $25 Description This lululemon lookalike has deep pockets, a 7/8 length and a 25" inseam. You can also grab it in a calf-length, full-length or knee-length variety! See it!

Chrleisure Butt Lifting Workout Leggings Price: $20 Description You might not find a better deal anywhere... these seamless leggings are three for the price of one! A scrunch gives your glutes a lift. See it!

Felina Velvety Soft Lightweight Leggings Price: $20 Description Nearly 8,ooo people give these breathable leggings five stars. They're perfect for yoga (if that's your thing) or lounging! See it!

You save: 24% Yeoreo Grace Workout Leggings Tummy Control Price: $22 $29 Description A nylon and spandex material makes these beauties ultra-stretchy. They tuck in your midsection without compressing to the point of discomfort — an ideal combo! See it!

You save: 45% Lemonsky Flare Yoga Pant Price: $18 $33 Description The crossover waist and flare ankles make these pants one of the most stylish finds. Plus, they're nearly half-off at the moment! See it!

Omkagi V-Waist Flare Leggings Price: $24 Description You don't typically see pockets with flare-out pants! These ones are squat-proof, so you can rock them at the gym and Pilates. See it!

Felina Women’s Sueded Athletic Leggings Price: $26 Description These leggings are designed to be ultra-durable for your toughest workouts. A mid-rise fit gives it a flattering fit! See it!

Sunzel Squat Proof High Waisted Yoga Pants Price: $29 Description Another crowd favorite, these yoga pants have a four-way stretch and a buttery-soft feel... you just might want to wear them 24/7! See it!

You save: 28% Uue Capri Leggings with Pockets Price: $13 $18 Description These are one of the most affordable yet high-quality leggings we've found. Grab them in capri or traditional long styles! See it!