17 of the Best Leggings Under $9 You Can Stock Up on Right Now

Ah, leggings. They’re our go-to look when we just want to hit the town and wear casual outfits. They look amazing under tunic tops. You can throw them on with a heavy coat and brave the cold. You can wear them in the summer by switching to a cropped look. No matter how you decide to style them, they look great. And they come in so many colors, shapes, and sizes, so there are plenty of different pieces to wear them with at that.

But while there are some affordable brands of leggings, for the most part it can be a little pricey to collect more pairs. That’s why we scoured Amazon to bring you some of the cheapest options you can find, all that are still very much worth buying – and wearing with what you want! From nude-colored flared leggings to the basic black pairs you can wear anywhere with anything, there are dozens to choose from. Below, check out the 17 best leggings under $9, and shop them while they’re still available!

17 Best Leggings Under $9

1. Camo Yoga: These camo-print leggings are perfect for yoga and they’ll go with your fave outfits — just $7!

2. Let ‘Er Rip: These slightly ripped leggings are just the right amount of edgy — just $7!

3. Shine On: Slip into these super shiny colorful leggings and strut your stuff — just $7!

4. Ve-luxurious: Flaunt your figure in these crushed velour leggings — just $8!

5. ‘Flare’ for Fashion: Run errands or hit up brunch in these flared leggings — just $9!

6. High-Waisted High Fashion: Grab a pair of these simple black high-waisted leggings for a great workout — just $8!

7. Fuzzy Fleece: These fleece-lined leggings will keep you super warm and cozy — just $7!

8. Fit for Fitness: These moisture-wicking leggings are perfect for keeping you dry during workouts — just $9!

9. Totally Thermal: These thermal leggings will get you through some cold, freezing nights with comfort — just $8!

10. Long Johns: Wear these basic, cozy long thermal leggings under your clothes for additional warmth — just $5!

11. Beautiful Boho: These colorful boho printed leggings would look great with a solid color blouse — just $7!

12. Work It Out: These affordable workout leggings have pockets to carry all your stuff — just $5!

13. Cable Knit: Slip into these cable knit leggings that feel like a sweater — just $9!

14. Sexy and Shiny: These shiny faux leather leggings will have heads turning — just $9!

15. Lift You Up: These butt-lifting leggings are super bright and super lifting — just $2!

16. Cropped Up: These capri leggings are perfect for workouts and also feature pockets — just $8!

17. Super Tight: These translucent leggings give the illusion of tights with fleece beneath — just $7!

