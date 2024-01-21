Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Leggings have become a mainstay for many over the years. Whether you use leggings to work out in, or if you prefer to wear something not as binding while vegging out, then we have you covered! We found an Amazon bestselling pair of leggings that are 30% off right — they’re only $20!

These Sunzel Womens Workout Leggings with High Waist Tummy Control are perfect for running errands or running on the treadmill. They feature a 75% polyester and 25% spandex fabric with four-way stretch and sweat-wicking properties for a comfy option. Also, they have a compression high waist over the belly button to help give you a slim finish and to hold everything in.

Get the Sunzel Womens Workout Leggings with High Waist Tummy Control for $20 (was $28) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 21, 2024, but may be subject to change.

When styling these leggings, it’s important to remember that they are versatile, and you can wear them anywhere. For your next workout, pair these with a sports bra or athletic tank and sneakers for an efficient look. Or, if you’re just lounging around, you can rock them with your favorite Ugg boots and a sweatshirt for a lazy outfit. These leggings come in 34 colors and have an XS to 3XL size range.

About these stretchy leggings, one Amazon reviewer said, “These leggings are some of my favorites. I am going to order multiple pairs. They have a medium compression throughout and are somehow not too tight at the waist but also suck you in. I’m 5’9” and the length is good – hit right at/above ankle bone. They use a thick study fabric, and I have washed them multiple times, and they feel like new. Squat proof for an athletic build.”

While reviewing these leggings, another happy Amazon reviewer noted, “Absolutely love these leggings! They are super soft and great support! I wear a size medium, so they have good stretch! You can dress them up or wear them casually! I have been wearing these leggings for about two years now! This is my 5th pair (because my daughter tends to steal them!) I also have them in charcoal grey! I highly recommend them!”

One more Amazon reviewer gushed, “These workout leggings exceeded my expectations! The fabric is both comfortable and breathable, providing great flexibility during workouts. The stylish design is an added bonus, making me feel confident and motivated. A fantastic purchase for anyone looking for quality and style in their activewear! I’m usually a size 12-13 jeans. The size XL fits me perfectly.”

So, if you need a durable, efficient pair of leggings to do everything in, this Amazon bestselling pair may be perfect for you!

