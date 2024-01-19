Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to functional fashion, it doesn’t get much worse than a legging which rides up in all of the wrong places, bunches in even wrong-er places, folds where it shouldn’t and squeezes the midsection like a small child holding a balloon. And if you’ve been on the hunt for leggings lately, you know it’s brutal out there. No one wants to pay an outrageous amount for a pair of athleisure bottoms, but you also can’t stand owning 10 pairs of low-quality leggings much longer (none of which fit properly).

If you’re in the market for that illustrious holy grail pair, well, same here. After ample research, it’s clearly worth it to spend a bit more for a pair you’ll wear for almost any occasion — whether you’re hitting the gym, out to brunch or laying on the couch. For example, these leggings receive almost five stars across the board and are priced similarly to your favorite lululemon pair. So, yes — they may be more expensive than most leggings on Amazon or at Walmart, but they’re worth it. Read on to find out why!

Get the Terez TLC Stirrup Leggings for $124 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

The unicorn feature on these leggings is a stirrup hem which wraps around the bottom of the foot. It’s exactly what it sounds like! Gone are the days of having to pull down your leggings that ride up incessantly. The stirrup hem and super-high 4.5 inch band around the waist work together to hold the pants in place while you run, jump, dance, work, lounge and accomplish the rest of your daily tasks!

The waistband doesn’t include an elastic band, so these just may be the most comfortable leggings on the planet. One reviewer describes feeling “cradled in them,” practically proving how cozy they are! The fabric is a blend of polyester and spandex, yielding the ideal balance of soft, stretchy and supportive.

“These are the softest and most comfortable leggingsI own now. I’d never heard of this brand and have been an alo and lululemon fan girl for years. Tried these on a whim and now can’t go back. Will be ordering more styles asap,” one savvy shopper revealed.

Buyers also love how the leggings hug the body in a flattering way without feeling restrictive. That’s key when looking for a versatile pair that suits your lifestyle! With sneakers, you’ll see the trendy stirrup, but if you’d rather keep your ultra-functional legging secret on the down low, short boots will hide it.

And this may be niche, but if you’re a snow bunny like me, you’re probably seeing a life-altering skiing experience on the horizon — one where you don’t have to reach under your snow pants constantly to pull your leggings down. But there’s no lift pass required to get in on the action. If you’re someone who likes to workout, lounge or look cute on the daily, let this be your sign to get a pair too!

