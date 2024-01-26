Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you need a versatile pair of pants to keep you comfortable and relaxed throughout the winter months, then leggings are the way to go. Once a controversial topic (“those aren’t real pants,” naysayers would say), leggings have certainly solidified their place in permanent fashion culture. Leggings are not just suitable for athletic attire — they can elevate your day-to-day ensembles, and they’re easy to wear on the go. As many of Us are always looking to add a new addition to the collection, we found a pair of leggings for only $10 that have achieved bestselling status at Walmart!

Related: 21 of the Best Leggings With Wide, High-Rise Waistbands — Starting at Just $10 Looking to add to your leggings line-up? Pretty much every clothing brand on the planet makes leggings, so it’s not like they’re hard to find — the difficult part is coming across a pair you’ll actually love! For Us, the best leggings are comfortable, of course, but super flattering as well. We want to be able […]

These Athletic Works Women’s Active Fit Mid Rise Leggings are ideal for exercising or running your daily errands. This particular pair contains a 54% cotton, 36% polyester and 10% spandex material fabrication for a stretchy-yet-sturdy option that can withstand anything the afternoon brings.

Get the Athletic Works Women’s Active Fit Mid Rise Leggings for $10 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 26, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these leggings, remember that less is more — unless the occasion calls for more, of course! You can rock these with your favorite sneakers and a quarter-zip pullover for a functional and warm winter workout look. Alternatively, you can wear them with your favorite Ugg boots and a hoodie for a nice and toasty outfit to lounge about in.

In terms of variety, these leggings come in four colors and have a S to XXL size range. For closet flexibility, consider investing in multiple pairs. After all, $10 is practically the same as a latte and croissant these days!

These stretchy and comfy leggings come highly rated with over 600 five-star reviews. One Walmart shopper gushed, “I love these pants! They are true to size and very comfortable.” While another added, “I love, love these leggings. True to size and comfortable, doesn’t roll down and not thin.”

Another satisfied Walmart customer noted, “My wife loves the leggings, and for the price, you can’t go wrong. They fit just right, and the best part is not see-through. They feature very good quality, and the materials are really, really good. The legging came really quick, and she couldn’t be happier.”

If you’re in the market for a durable and stretchy pair of leggings to accomplish all of your tasks, this pair from Athletic Works may be made for you!

See it: Get the Athletic Works Women’s Active Fit Mid Rise Leggings for $10 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 26, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Athletic Works here, and don’t forget to scope out the Walmart clearance section for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us