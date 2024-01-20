This Unisex Style Ugg Boot Is 30% Off at Zappos

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Winter calls for nothing but the warmest and coziest footwear options! Whether you prefer leather or suede variations, boots are a staple for the season. Ugg boots have become essential during winter because of how easy they are to wear and their comfort level. We found a pair of versatile Ugg boots that are 30% off at Zappos right now!

The Ugg Neumel Boot has become a timeless classic for most because of its laces and the shape of the shoe. It comes with a suede upper and the brand’s UGGpure wool lining. This natural wool enhances the product experience and delivers a plush, sensory feel when wearing it. Also, these boots have the brand’s treadlite outsole material to provide extra traction and support.

This Ugg silhouette is probably one of the easiest to style because of its low-top nature. You can easily throw these on with your favorite pair of skinny or straight-leg jeans, a sweater and an overcoat for a streamlined winter look. Or, you could rock them with a flowy skirt and a chic blouse for a slightly elevated feel. These boots come in six colors and have a 5 to 12 size range.

Though Ugg has millions of loyal customers worldwide, one Zappos reviewer gushed, “I love Uggs. It is the color that gets me every time!! These booties just knocked me out. I had to have that intense hot pink!! Besides, they are warm and cozy, and I keep my house much cooler than the average American. The thickness and quality of the sheepskin seem to have improved. P.S. I am 75 years old.”

One more happy reviewer noted, “These boots are amazing. This is the second time I’ve purchased the same pair and in the same color. And I will continue to buy them because they are just WOW!! I’m a size 8.5 in most shoes, but with these, I go for size 8. I recommend sizing down on them. When I first bought them, I felt like they looked weird, but no. When you look at them, they do look big, but in reality, they don’t look as big as you think. From a different angle, they look very nice. So don’t think they look like clown shoes bc they don’t, and who cares if they do? They are the comfiest boots and the warmest. Once you put them on, you don’t want to take them off. Literally, I can sleep in these.”

When reviewing these boots, another Zappos reviewer added, “I love these shoes! I usually wear a 6.5 in most brands. The size 7 was huge, so I returned them for a 6, which fit just fine. I like straight-leg (not skinny) jeans, and I’m too old to be tucking my jeans into a pair of Ugg boots. I was so excited to find a Ugg style that works with my jeans. YAY!”

So, if finding a warm and cozy pair of winter boots with laces is on your fashion needs list, this pair from Ugg may be perfect for you!

See it: Get the Ugg Neumel Boot for $98 (was $140) at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 20, 2024, but may be subject to change.

