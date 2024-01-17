Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Is there anything more quintessentially winter than a good pair of Ugg boots? We think not! Known for their ugly-chic aesthetic that’s often too warm to take off, Ugg, and their many different boot silhouettes, have become a favorite shoe style for many of Us. Whether you prefer bows, tall pairs, short pairs or options with laces, Ugg is sure to have a shoe you’ll absolutely love. If you’re a fan of bold footwear, we found a pair emblazoned with sequins that will make your heart skip a beat — and they’re 30% off at Zappos right now!

The Ugg Classic Mini Mirror Ball Boot is perfect for the fabulous fashionista or the toned-down dresser who’s trying to elevate their attire for 2024. These boots feature the brand’s signature 17mm UGGplush upcycled wool and boasts a smattering of sequins all over. They have a lyocell vamp lining, as well as a lyocell insole, for a comfortable, supportive fit. Also, they’re easy to pull on and off — and have a SugarSole EVA outsole for durability and traction.

Get the Ugg Classic Mini Mirror Ball Boot for $119 (was $170) at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 13, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these bright and eye-catching Ugg boots, you should throw on a pair of snuggly joggers and a hoodie for a functional, relaxed look. But if you feel like it, rock them with a frilly skirt, a billowing overcoat and your favorite blouse for an efficient and stylish moment. Also, you can always go with a pair of jeans and your favorite sweater — just promise you’ll have a little fun while wearing them!

Although Ugg has millions of fans globally, one Zappos reviewer said of this specific pair, “I enjoyed these Mini Mirror Ball boots right away! I purchased the black, starfish pink, and wild grape. This first review is on the Starfish Pink color. I was pleasantly surprised to see the sole and heel is actually a salmon color, while the sequins are a metallic rust. It’s a beautiful color combination! These boots are comfortable right out of the box, and my feet feel like I am walking on a thick, plush cloud. These boots are a great choice for fall! I absolutely recommend them.”

One more Zappos reviewer noted, “I brought them when they were full price in black. They’re very comfortable, and I wore them yesterday for New Year’s Eve. It complimented my outfit very well. I want to buy more when the price goes down.”

Do you need cozy winter boots which will make you the highlight of any conversation? This pair from Ugg will do the trick!

