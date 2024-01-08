17 Cozy Sweater Styles to Get You Through January

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

My January fashion essential is the classic sweater — be it a button-down, hoodie or a casual crewneck. Why? It’s the must-have item for navigating life in an apartment with a temperamental radiator or for those stepping in and out of cozy homes. This versatile piece is the ideal addition to combat any chill you might encounter, easily draping over your shoulders for a stylish, carefree touch when you overheat. Whether you prefer cashmere or fleece, we have a pullover for you. Read on!

1. Best Deal: Get the oversized open-front cardigan that’s trending right now in women’s fashion for just $29.99!

2. Unexpected: Gather this wool alpaca wrap around your shoulders — it’s reversible!

3. If You Know, You Know: Boldly wear the sweatshirt that nods to Rory Gilmore’s dream school (from Gilmore Girls) while staying snug and warm.

4. All Business: Go for a prim and proper collared sweater with a V-neck front for those more professional calls and job interviews.

5. OK, We See You: Looking to show off your January abs? Try this fuzzy cropped V-neck sweater.

6. Snuggle Up: Luxuriate in this sweat-wicking open mock-neck pullover with a four-way stretch that sits just above your waist.

7. Hot Deal Alert: This bestselling Dolman cable knit is just $35, marked down from $70 — with an extra 15% off in cart.

8. So Cozy: For those casual days which need a zip-in and zip-out situation, give this lululemon cult-classic Scuba cut funnel-neck sweatshirt a try.

9. On Sale: Embellished with buttons along the sleeve, this cozy pullover knit is available in six different shades and is a winter warrior against cutting breezes. Plus, it’s marked down from $99 to $49.50!

10. Office Attire: This knit blazer keeps you warm with plenty of give while upholding the office business-casual dress code.

11. Aye, Aye, Captain: Lean into a fresh blue and white striped sweater for a sailor-inspired look to your wardrobe.

12. Classic: This long-sleeve cozy cashmere roll-neck sweater never goes out of fashion and is available in stripes, cream or gray.

13. Add a Pop of Color: This cold and dreary month needs a boost with purple or pink shades in this bouclé sweater, but don’t worry — if neutrals are your thing, it comes in camel and a bluish-gray.

14. Don’t Worry, Be Happy: This fair-Isle button-down sweater adds vibrancy and playful patterns to your everyday routine. It might just bring a smile to your face all day long.

15. Top Quality: This oversized fisherman Mongolian cashmere turtleneck looks great paired over leggings for an easy, elevated post-workout vibe.

16. Keep It Coming: Plaid is not just for the holidays, especially in this blue and white jacquard crewneck which feels soft to the touch.

17. Boxed In: Love a boxy cut? This oversized cashmere sweater is available in seven shades and ideal for every occasion.

