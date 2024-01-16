Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ugg boots are some of the most fun you can buy. They come in so many different colors and designs, so you have plenty to choose from to find the pair that fits you best. Unfortunately, they can be a bit too pricey to buy multiple pairs. That’s why you need to shop when they’re on sale as much as possible, because more often than not you’ll find some fantastic deals on the styles you absolutely love.

Case in point: Right now at Zappos, you can get a pair of sleek, shiny Ugg boots for 30% off during a sitewide sale. You can save up to 60% off most brands, including Ugg, so you don’t have to feel bad if you happen to break the bank. But with this particular pair, you’re getting an absolute steal.

Ready to see what kind of Ugg boot you can get right now for a great discount? Read on to see how you can snatch this pair straight from Zappos.

Get the Ugg Classic Chillapeak Shine boots for just $175 at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Ugg Classic Chillapeak Shine boots are just $175 right now at Zappos, which is 30% off their regular price of $250. That’s a discount of 30%, and the lowest price they’ve been in the last 30 days. These aren’t your everyday suede Ugg boots that you have to keep from getting wet. They’re nice and shiny with suede on the inside, though, and pull tabs on so you can get them on and off easily. Their raised platform heel gives them a more sophisticated feel, too.

They come in two colors so you can match them to whatever outfit you need, and still come out looking stylish. The most important thing here, however, is how much you’re getting off of the boots compared to their usual price. They won’t be available for this price long, especially since they’re both versatile and stylish. Plus, with all the wet weather around at this time of the year, you need something a little more substantial.

Zappos also has a selection of additional Ugg boots on sale if you aren’t completely enamored with this pair. Be sure to shop around and get the pair that fits your lifestyle the most. Or get multiple. You can never have too many, let’s be honest.

Stay prepared (and fashionable) while out in the cold weather and save some money while you’re at it!

